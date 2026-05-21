Society

Memorial, reburial service held for 80 martyrs repatriated from Laos

Over the past four decades, the special task forces of the Vietnamese and Lao governments, together with Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 4 Command and Nghe An province, have closely coordinated with Lao localities to search for and repatriate 12,897 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Laos.

Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee 515, along with other delegates, pays tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: VNA)
Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee 515, along with other delegates, pays tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) - A memorial and reburial service for 80 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime was held at Nghi Loc Martyrs’ Cemetery in Dong Loc commune of Nghe An province on May 21.

The remains were recovered during the 2025–2026 dry-season search campaign and repatriated to the homeland.

Speaking at the ceremony, Phung Thanh Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Nghe An provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial Steering Committee 515, said the sacrifices made by the martyrs symbolised revolutionary heroism and the faithful, enduring solidarity between the Vietnamese and Lao peoples.

He stressed that the Party, State, people and armed forces of Vietnam will forever remember and honour the immense contributions of the fallen soldiers who devoted their lives to the revolutionary cause.

The official also expressed deep gratitude to the Party, Government and people of Laos, particularly authorities and residents in the provinces of Xiangkhouang, Vientiane and Xaysomboun, for supporting and protecting Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts during wartime, as well as caring for the martyrs’ graves over the years.

vnanet-ca1c-91bae183u-la0m-lbbc4e187u-ca1c-anh-hb9ng-libbc4e1a2nh-ttxvn.jpg
Delegates attend the memorial service in tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: VNA)

Over the past four decades, the special task forces of the Vietnamese and Lao governments, together with Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 4 Command and Nghe An province, have closely coordinated with Lao localities to search for and repatriate 12,897 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Laos.

Among them, 1,680 sets of remains have been identified by name and hometown, while 937 have been handed over to local authorities and families for reburial in their native lands.

At the ceremony, delegates offered flowers and incense in tribute to the fallen soldiers and expressed profound gratitude for their sacrifices, while also extending appreciation to martyrs’ families, wounded and sick veterans, and others who rendered service to the revolution./.

VNA
#martyrs #Laos #Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts Nghe An
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