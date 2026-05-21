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Vietnam strengthens protection of human, civil rights in cyberspace

With more than 85 million Internet users, over 127 million active mobile subscriptions and approximately 79 million social media accounts, Vietnam’s digital space is not only a major driver of the digital economy but also a strategic domain for national defence, security safeguarding and the protection of human and civil rights.

A technician at the Digital Transformation Centre under the Department of Science and Technology of Khanh Hoa province performs cybersecurity tasks. (Photo: VNA)
A technician at the Digital Transformation Centre under the Department of Science and Technology of Khanh Hoa province performs cybersecurity tasks. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As digital transformation accelerates worldwide, cyberspace has become an essential environment for state governance, socio-economic development, public service delivery, business operations and daily life.

With more than 85 million Internet users, over 127 million active mobile subscriptions and approximately 79 million social media accounts, Vietnam’s digital space is not only a major driver of the digital economy but also a strategic domain for national defence, security safeguarding and the protection of human and civil rights.

Against this backdrop, the 15th National Assembly'a adoption of the 2025 Cybersecurity Law, which will take effect on July 1, 2026, marks a significant milestone in Vietnam’s efforts to perfect its legal framework on cybersecurity and promote a safe, healthy, stable and sustainable digital environment in support of national development and international integration.

Proactive prevention, early detection of cybersecurity threats

According to the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, one of the law’s key breakthroughs lies in establishing a unified, modern and comprehensive legal framework for state management of cybersecurity. It standardises legal concepts, clarifies regulatory scope and principles, and strengthens coordination mechanisms among relevant agencies and organisations.

Notably, the law reflects a major shift in governance thinking, from a reactive approach focused on handling consequences to a proactive strategy emphasising early prevention, early detection and timely response to cybersecurity threats.

For the first time, the concept of “data security” has been defined as a central component of Vietnam’s cybersecurity policy. In an era when data has become a strategic asset, the law introduces stricter measures to protect personal data, important data and core data related to national security. It explicitly prohibits the illegal collection, trading or transfer of personal information while increasing the responsibilities of digital service providers in safeguarding user data and ensuring cybersecurity.

The law also establishes a rapid-response mechanism for digital platforms. Telecommunications, Internet and social media service providers are required to remove unlawful content within 24 hours since receiving a legitimate request from competent authorities. In urgent cases involving national security, the response time must not exceed six hours. The regulation is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of combatting online fraud, fake news, harmful content and acts infringing upon the rights and lawful interests of organisations and individuals.

In addition, it introduces an initial legal framework for the governance of artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies. It prohibits the misuse of AI and deepfake technologies to fabricate images, voices or false information for illegal purposes. The move demonstrates Vietnam’s proactive legislative approach to emerging technological challenges while reaffirming the principle that technological advancement must go hand in hand with social responsibility, technological ethics and human protection in the digital environment.

Fostering a culture of respect for privacy, personal data protection in Vietnam

The law also underscores Vietnam’s consistent commitment to protecting human rights and citizens’ rights online. It strengthens safeguards against scams, impersonation, defamation and other acts infringing upon rights and legitimate interests, contributing to the development of a culture that respects privacy and personal data protection.

Special attention is given to children and vulnerable groups. Digital platforms and online service providers are required to implement appropriate safety measures from the design stage and proactively detect and block harmful content that could negatively affect children and vulnerable users. These provisions reflect Vietnam’s human-centred approach to lawmaking and digital governance.

Shortly after the law was passed, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 468/QD-TTg approving the 2026–2030 Programme on Protecting and Supporting Children in the Digital Environment. The programme aims to create a safer and healthier online environment for children and improve their digital literacy and self-protection skills.

At the same time, the 2025 Cybersecurity Law does not restrict the freedom of expression or lawful access to information as guaranteed under the Constitution and Vietnamese law. Legal measures apply only to acts exploiting cyberspace to spread false information, commit fraud, violate the dignity and honour of organisations or individuals, or threaten national security and social order – principles widely recognised in international human rights law.

Vietnam has also reaffirmed its role as a responsible member of the international community through active participation in global cybersecurity cooperation mechanisms. The country’s early ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime and the incorporation of compatible provisions into domestic law demonstrate its proactive approach to international integration and global digital governance.

With the guiding principle of “placing people at the centre, security as the foundation and sustainable development as the goal”, the 2025 Cybersecurity Law is expected to help build a safer, more trustworthy and humane cyberspace in Vietnam, serving national development and defence efforts in the new era./.

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