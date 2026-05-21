Politics

Vietnam attends international defence, security exhibition in Slovakia

A delegation from the Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Hoai Nam, has paid a working visit to Slovakia and attended the International Defence and Security Exhibition (IDEB 2026) at the invitation of the Slovak Ministry of Defence.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Hoai Nam (second from right) and delegates cut the ribbon to open IDEB 2026 (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia)
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Hoai Nam (second from right) and delegates cut the ribbon to open IDEB 2026 (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Hoai Nam, has paid a working visit to Slovakia and attended the International Defence and Security Exhibition (IDEB 2026) at the invitation of the Slovak Ministry of Defence.

​The exhibition, which runs from May 12 to 14 in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, brought together more than 150 exhibitors from 17 countries, showcasing over 250 modern defence and security products and systems.

It is considered one of the major defense events in Central and Eastern Europe, focusing on defence industry, homeland and civil security, as well as international and defence cooperation.

In addition to Slovakia’s key defence products such as the next-generation ShKH EVA M3 6×6 self-propelled howitzer and the SAM120 self-propelled mortar system, the exhibition also featured advanced military technologies from other countries, including Israel’s Barak MX air defence system, Finland’s Patria AMV armoured vehicle and Italy’s Leonardo DRS M-MEP counter-drone system.

​Within the framework of the event, the Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister joined Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and representatives of international delegations in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the exhibition./.

VNA
#Slovakia #working visit #International Defence and Security Exhibition #defence products Slovakia
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