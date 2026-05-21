Politics

☀️ Morning digest on May 21

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's meeting with the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health to look into traditional medicine, PM Le Minh Hung's phone talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, and the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City – RoK investment cooperation and business networking forum are among news highlights on May 20 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on May 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has stressed that developing traditional medicine is not only about preserving the heritage left by previous generations, but also about turning it into a resource for national development and better public healthcare in the new era.

Addressing a working session with the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health on Vietnamese traditional medicine in Hanoi on May 20, he called for new mindset, vision and approaches to create a historic transformation for Vietnamese traditional medicine. He underscored that developing traditional medicine does not mean returning to outdated and manual practices, but inheriting and promoting traditional values on the foundation of modern science and technology so that traditional medicine becomes a part of the national medicine and a resource for national development. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 20 had a phone conversation with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, where both leaders agreed to boost economic, trade, and investment cooperation, aiming to increase bilateral trade turnover to 3 billion USD.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has a phone conversation with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung praised New Zealand’s strong performance in maintaining macroeconomic stability and ensuring social welfare, and expressed high appreciation for PM Luxon’s key role in strengthening bilateral ties, especially in elevating the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February 2025. Read full story

– PM Le Minh Hung hosted a reception for the UK's Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on May 20, affirming that Vietnam always attaches great importance to ties with the UK.

He highly valued the positive contributions made by Frew and the British Embassy in promoting bilateral ties, particularly the upgrade of Vietnam – UK relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to the UK in October 2025. Read full story

– PM Le Minh Hung on May 20 hosted a reception for Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Vietnam Ri Sung Guk.

PM Hung congratulated the DPRK on the successful organisation of the 9th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly. He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the WPK headed by General Secretary and President of State Affairs Kim Jong Un, the DPRK Government and people will successfully fulfil the strategic goals set forth at the 9th Congress. Read full story

– PM Le Minh Hung has affirmed that in his new position, he will contribute to the constant enhancement of the special friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, commensurate with their potential and political trust.

At a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes in Hanoi on May 20, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that the two sides will continue strengthening the special Vietnam – Cuba relationship in the coming time. He proposed that both sides closely coordinate in implementing agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders, and promote exchanges of delegations at all levels and sustainable cooperation. Read full story

– National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man had a working session with permanent members of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs on May 20, during which he called on the committee to perform more substantive and more professional deputy affairs work in 2026 and the 2026–2031 tenure.

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An overview of the May 20 working session (Photo: VNA)

He asked the committee to provide advice “earlier, deeper and more firmly,” while ensuring procedures are “clearer, leaner and more accountable,” personnel work “stricter and more transparent,” and digital transformation more closely integrated into core operations serving management, consultation, supervision and decision-making. Read full story

– Fitch Ratings has given a positive assessment of Vietnam’s economic fundamentals, highlighting the country’s macroeconomic stability and resilience amid continuing global uncertainty.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong recently held a working session with a delegation of Fitch Ratings experts as part of the agency’s 2026 sovereign credit rating assessment programme for Vietnam. Read full story

– Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) still have ample room to strengthen supply chain connectivity in key industries such as electronics, semiconductors and food processing, experts said at the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City – RoK investment cooperation and business networking forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20.

The event was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), the ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC), and the Vietnam Trade Office under the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK. Read full story./.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) hosts the UK's Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attaches great importance to ties with UK: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung suggested that the two countries work together towards raising bilateral trade turnover to 10 billion USD in 2026 and eventually 15 billion USD through expanded market access for each other’s goods.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Vietnam Ri Sung Guk at their meeting on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives DPRK Ambassador

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to and wish to continuously nurture and promote the Vietnam–DPRK relationship in a more substantive and effective manner in the new development era, in line with the common aspirations of the two peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes at their meeting on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

PM vows to deepen Vietnam-Cuba special ties

At a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes in Hanoi on May 20, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that the Party, Government and people of Vietnam always remember and treasure the solidarity and wholehearted support that the Party, Government and people of Cuba have extended to Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation as well as the current cause of national construction and development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has a phone conversation with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

PM holds phone talks with New Zealand counterpart

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed six major orientations for future collaboration, including further strengthening political trust through increased delegation exchanges, high-level contacts and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and promoting more substantive defence and security cooperation through enhanced exchanges and stronger naval and maritime security capabilities.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the working session on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

NA leader urged more substantive, professional deputy affairs work

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man asked the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs to shift strongly from procedural consultation to strategic consultation, moving beyond the mindset of merely “following procedures correctly” towards policy design, process standardisation, quality control and forecasting.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and relevant agencies on assessing national development resources. (Photo: VNA)

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Public resources must lead and activate private resources, while public investment should stimulate broader social investment. FDI, meanwhile, should move from quantity-based attraction toward quality-based absorption linked with technology transfer and stronger domestic linkages, said top leader To Lam.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Editorial team meets to begin review of 100-year Party leadership

Politburo member Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang described the review as a major strategic political task, adding that the process must deliver historical depth, theoretical vision, and strategic foresight to guide Vietnam toward fast and sustainable development in the decades ahead.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session with standing members of the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs in Hanoi on May 20. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman asks for enhanced policy advisory to support double-digit growth target

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has demanded the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs to enhance its policy advisory capacity, stressing that robust and evidence-based policymaking is essential to achieving the country’s ambition of double-digit economic growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Ambassador Rick Switzer, Deputy US Trade Representative, in Hanoi on May 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives Deputy US Trade Representative

The Vietnamese Government will continue to work closely with the US side to soon finalise the agreement, thereby further deepening economic, trade, and investment cooperation as the main driving force for bilateral relations, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dag Hartelius in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees Sweden one of leading European partners in innovation, green development

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, both sides affirmed their support for multilateralism and free trade, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes and conflicts in line with international law and the UN Charter. They also stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (R) and US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam wants to boost stronger economic, trade ties with US: Minister

Quang said the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies are willing to work closely with the US side to address existing challenges, advance substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation, and ensure balanced interests for businesses and citizens of both countries.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh and representatives of Vietnamese agencies in Hong Kong offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Tai Kwun heritage site. (Photo: VNA)

Historic relic sites in Hong Kong inspire national pride among overseas Vietnamese

In addition to Tai Kwun, Hong Kong is home to several other historic landmarks linked to President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in the early 20th century, including Sung Wong Toi Park, where a stone from Sung Wong Toi Hill marks the site where he convened the conference leading to the establishment of the CPV. House No. 186 Tam Kung also served as one of his secret residences before his arrest.