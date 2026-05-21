Vietnam pledges to contribute more to adaptive, future-ready ASEAN

Hanoi (VNA) – As an active and responsible member of ASEAN and the international community, the Vietnam People's Army will continue contributing to a united, adaptive, and future-ready ASEAN, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister General Nguyen Tan Cuong told the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting (ACDFM-23), held virtually on May 21.



Speaking at the meeting, Cuong highly valued the meeting’s theme – “Navigating Our Future, Together”, describing it as timely and reflective of ASEAN’s aspiration for solidarity, shared development and a prosperous community actively and effectively responding to present and future challenges.



Regarding future cooperation among ASEAN militaries, he proposed several priority areas. These include strengthening ASEAN solidarity and centrality in the regional security architecture, enhancing strategic trust among defence forces, expanding practical cooperation in responding to non-traditional security threats, along with emerging technologies, education – training, and exchanges among ASEAN militaries, particularly among young officers.



He said such exchanges will help strengthen mutual understanding, foster friendship, and enhance connectivity among ASEAN armed forces, thereby laying a stronger foundation for future cooperation.



Discussing regional and international developments, the official reiterated Vietnam’s consistent position on the East Sea issue, emphasising that disputes and differences should be resolved by peaceful means with respect for independence, sovereignty and legitimate interests of countries, and in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Cuong also underlined the country's support for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), as well as ongoing efforts to conclude a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) consistent with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.



He announced that Vietnam will host the third Vietnam International Defence Expo and the ASEAN Armies Volleyball Tournament Plus in late 2026, expressing his hope for continued support from ASEAN member states for these events to strengthen solidarity, friendship and military ties across the region.



In his opening remarks, General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, emphasised that peace, stability and resilience in the region could only be maintained through cooperation, mutual trust and shared responsibility.



Amid a complex and evolving security environment, the Philippine military chief noted that sustainable defence cooperation among ASEAN members has become more important than ever.



He said the meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of member states to strengthening mutual trust, enhancing coordination, promoting peace and stability across the region, and reinforcing ASEAN solidarity and collective resolve in the face of changing regional and global challenges.



The meeting adopted the ASEAN militaries’ two-year activity plan for 2026–2028 as well as a joint declaration.



At the conclusion of the meeting, the Philippines officially handed over the chairmanship of ACDFM-24 to Singapore./.

VNA