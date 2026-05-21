Vietnam, Bangladesh eye to foster economic ties

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Business Association in Bangladesh, hosted a Vietnam – Bangladesh business forum and B2B Matching 2026 event in Dhaka on May 19.

Drawing nearly 200 delegates, the event sought measures to further strengthen economic linkages, expand trade, and foster practical cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

Addressing the forum, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral ties over the past 53 years, noting that trade turnover has consistently exceeded 1.1 billion USD despite global disruptions. The two sides are now striving to raise the figure to 2 billion USD in the coming years.

Describing Bangladesh as one of South Asia’s most dynamic economies, with strong import demand and an improving investment climate, the diplomat said cooperation remains below potential. He urged Vietnamese businesses to increase their presence in Bangladesh, expand trade and investment activities, and better seize market opportunities. He also called for greater imports of Bangladeshi products to help narrow the trade imbalance and ensure more sustainable bilateral trade.

Delegates at the Vietnam – Bangladesh business forum in Dhaka on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

A representative of the MoIT briefed on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and business environment, noting that bilateral trade has maintained positive growth momentum in recent years, with Vietnamese goods gradually gaining a foothold in the Bangladeshi market.

Abdur Rahim Khan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh, spoke highly of Vietnam’s impressive development achievements in processing industry, exports, and international integration, describing it as a successful development model in Asia. He welcomed the Vietnamese delegation’s visit, calling it an important step toward boosting substantive cooperation between the two business communities.

He suggested Vietnam increase imports of Bangladesh’s key products such as potatoes, fruits, and other agricultural goods, while expressing Bangladesh’s interest in importing more fertilisers and industrial products from Vietnam. He voiced confidence that bilateral trade will continue to grow strongly in the future.

At the forum, businesses from both sides engaged in active B2B networking sessions, exploring opportunities in trade, distribution, and investment. Sector-specific meetings held on May 19–20 further supported deeper exchanges and practical cooperation.

The event connected more than 25 Vietnamese firms operating in agriculture, fertilisers, industrial machinery, steel structures, and industrial machinery, medical tourism, beauty care, and hospitality with over 100 Bangladeshi enterprises, serving as an effective platform for business matching.

Earlier, on May 17, Ambassador Cuong met with Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, Bangladesh’s Minister of Commerce, Minister of Industry, and Minister Textiles and Jute, to discuss measures to boost bilateral economic ties, including accelerating the signing of a preferential trade agreement (PTA).

The diplomat highlighted Vietnam’s ongoing reforms and deep global integration, noting that participation in over 20 free trade agreements has helped position the Southeast Asian country as a dynamic manufacturing and trade hub in the region and the world.

The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination, promote business connectivity, and expand cooperation in trade and investment, contributing to deeper the bilateral ties in the coming years./.