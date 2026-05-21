Business

Reference exchange rate remains stable on May 21

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,392 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,878 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,135 VND/USD on May 21. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,135 VND/USD on May 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,135 VND/USD on May 21, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,392 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,878 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw a slight fluctuation from the May 20 trading session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,161 VND/USD, up 10 VND from May 20, and the selling rate at 26,391 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day./.

VNA
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