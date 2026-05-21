ILDEX Vietnam 2026 showcases livestock, agri-food innovation

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 10th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition (ILDEX Vietnam 2026) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20.

​The three-day event is jointly organised by VNU Asia Pacific and Thailand’s ITEC, serving as a platform for business networking, technology exchange and knowledge sharing in the livestock, aquaculture and food industries in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wiraka Moodhitaporn described Vietnam as a crucial player in the global livestock market. The country ranks first in ASEAN and sixth worldwide in pork production, accounting for around 3% of global output.

​According to the diplomat, exhibitions such as ILDEX Vietnam play an important role in connecting experts, investors and business partners, thereby supporting agricultural development in Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asian region.

Panadda Kongma, Vice President for Business at VNU Asia Pacific, said ILDEX Vietnam has evolved beyond a conventional trade fair into a regional platform promoting business connectivity and innovation in the agri-food industry.

​This year’s edition attracts more than 230 companies and brands from 25 countries and territories, including China, the Republic of Korea, France, the European Union and North America. Exhibits focus on livestock farming, animal feed, aquaculture, food processing technology, greenhouse solutions, irrigation systems, crop nutrition and sustainable farming models.

​Kongma noted that Vietnam is increasingly positioning itself as a strategic agri-food hub in Southeast Asia thanks to its large market, rapid growth and ability to attract international investment.

​Notably, this is the first year organisers have introduced a Vietnam national pavilion, featuring leading domestic firms such as Dabaco Group, Goovet, Travetco, Asia Veterinary, AVAC and SaigonVet. The pavilion aims to introduce Vietnam’s livestock production and supply capabilities to international customers and partners.

​Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien said Vietnam is stepping up efforts to develop sustainable agriculture, ensure food security and strengthen international cooperation to modernise the sector.

​He highlighted that the livestock industry currently contributes around one quarter of the agricultural sector’s GDP and maintains annual growth of 4–6%. In recent years, Vietnam’s livestock production has shifted from small-scale farming to more concentrated and industrialised models, gradually enhancing the country’s position in the global market.

​Vietnam is now among the leading countries in terms of pig and poultry herd sizes and has emerged as a major animal feed production centre in Southeast Asia, providing a stepping stone for more modern, biosecure and sustainable development in the future, Tien added.

​Alongside product showcases and technology displays, ILDEX Vietnam 2026 also features conferences and seminars focusing on technological innovation, food safety, sustainable value chains and green transformation trends in agriculture./.