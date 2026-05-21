Gia Binh international airport project accelerated ahead of APEC 2027

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on May 20 inspected progress of the Gia Binh International Airport project and related infrastructure works, including the route linking the airport with Hanoi and the Ring Road No. 4 project in the Hanoi Capital Region passing through Bac Ninh province.

Tuc described Gia Binh International Airport as a national key project requiring strict adherence to construction timelines, particularly as it is expected to be put into operation in time for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Several associated projects are also being implemented under special mechanisms to serve major national tasks.

He urged investors and local authorities to adopt balanced solutions for resettlement to ensure construction progress while safeguarding residents’ safety and interests.

Regarding the Ring Road No. 4 project, the Deputy PM commended the strong coordination among the three localities involved, noting that many components have been completed on schedule, paving the way for the route to become operational in 2027 and support regional socio-economic growth.

For the road connecting Gia Binh International Airport with Hanoi, he called on ministries, agencies, localities, investors, consultants and contractors to intensify coordination and resolve outstanding bottlenecks in site clearance and construction to keep the project on track.

He also stressed the need to prioritise labour safety, environmental protection and fire prevention throughout the implementation process, while ensuring the projects meet high standards of quality, engineering, aesthetics and synchronisation befitting major national infrastructure works.

The airport project is being implemented under special mechanisms stipulated in the Government's Resolution No. 03/2025/NQ-CP. Bac Ninh province has so far completed site clearance for all agricultural land within the project area.

More than 8,000 households are expected to be relocated and temporarily resettled for the project. Of these, 1,555 households in five villages within the area designated for the 2027 APEC events must be relocated first to facilitate construction. To date, 237 households have agreed to receive compensation and relocate, while 94.6% of affected households have registered for land allocation in resettlement zones.

For related build-transfer projects, site clearance has been completed for over 82 hectares designated for the direct airport access road, while resettlement projects are being expedited.

Construction of the Bac Ninh section of the airport connection road is expected to begin in late May 2026 following completion of preparatory work.

Meanwhile, under Component Project 1.3 of the Ring Road No. 4 project, compensation and site clearance for agricultural and residential land within the 90-metre corridor have been completed, while infrastructure at nine resettlement areas has largely been finalised and handed over to residents.

Under Component Project 2.3, roadbed excavation has reached 29.7 km out of 30.63 km, or 97%, while embankment filling has reached around 80%./.