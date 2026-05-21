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Vietnam to host first-ever arbitration, mediation week

The event, the first large-scale forum in Vietnam dedicated to arbitration, mediation and alternative dispute resolution (ADR), will be held simultaneously in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Arbitration Centre (VIAC), in coordination with the Vietnam Lawyers Association, will organise the Vietnam ADR Week 2026 (VAW 2026) from May 25 to 29 under the theme “Arbitration & ADR: Reaching New Heights”.

​The event, the first large-scale forum in Vietnam dedicated to arbitration, mediation and alternative dispute resolution (ADR), will be held simultaneously in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

​It will feature eight main activities and six partner events, and is expected to bring together more than 80 domestic and international experts, including representatives from state agencies, arbitration and mediation organisations, and lawyers, along with more than 1,500 other participants.

With an expanded scope in terms of content, format and connectivity, the event is expected to continue serving as a meaningful platform for exchange and cooperation among ADR stakeholders in Vietnam as well as between Vietnam and the international community.

As trade and investment activities continue to expand in both scale and complexity, the demand for effective, transparent and reliable dispute resolution mechanisms has become increasingly important. Therefore, the organisation of a specialised, multidimensional and well-connected forum to promote dialogue, share experiences and strengthen cooperation in arbitration, mediation and ADR is particularly essential.

Through its series of activities, the week aims to promote the professional and sustainable development of Vietnam’s ADR system while contributing to improving the quality, efficiency and transparency of dispute resolution activities amid international economic integration.

In the longer term, the event is hoped to help enhance Vietnam’s position as a reliable destination for commercial and investment dispute resolution in the region./.

VNA
#Vietnam International Arbitration Centre #arbitration #dispute resolution #Vietnam ADR Week 2026 #Vietnam Lawyers Association
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