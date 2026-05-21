World

Vietnam highlights priorities for stronger ASEAN-US cooperation

Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc stressed the significant role of the US in the region and highlighted the vast potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between ASEAN and the US.

The 17th Meeting of the ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC ASEAN-US) is held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 18. (Photo published by VNA)
The 17th Meeting of the ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC ASEAN-US) is held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 18. (Photo published by VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam has reaffirmed the importance of the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and called for stronger cooperation in emerging sectors at the 17th Meeting of the ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC ASEAN-US) held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 18.

According to the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, head of the mission, attended the meeting alongside ambassadors and permanent representatives of ASEAN member states and representatives of the US Mission to ASEAN.

Addressing the event, Huong stressed the significant role of the US in the region and highlighted the vast potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between ASEAN and the US. She called on both sides to expedite the completion of a new cooperation work plan focusing on trade, investment, digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, energy, disaster response, cybercrime prevention and human resource development.

The Vietnamese diplomat also announced the upcoming ASEAN Future Forum, scheduled to take place in Hanoi from June 8-10, 2026, and invited US representatives to participate in the event.

At the meeting, ASEAN and the US reviewed the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed orientations for future cooperation amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the US Mission to ASEAN Joy Sakurai reaffirmed Washington’s support for ASEAN's centrality and its commitment to maintaining a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region. She described ASEAN as one of the US’s most important partners in the region and stressed the US's intention to maintain substantive engagement through ASEAN-led mechanisms.

The US side highlighted cooperation priorities including maritime security, supply chain resilience, digital transformation, cybersecurity, disaster response and efforts to combat online fraud and cybercrime.

The ASEAN countries and the US welcomed the completion of all action lines under the ASEAN-US Plan of Action for 2021-2025, which has helped advance practical cooperation across the three pillars of the ASEAN Community. Both sides agreed to accelerate the development of a new work plan to implement the ASEAN-US Joint Vision Statement toward the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-US relations in 2027.

On economic cooperation, ASEAN and the US reiterated their commitments to promoting comprehensive, sustainable and modern economic ties, particularly in digital trade, trade facilitation, supply chain connectivity and support for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

They also agreed to expand collaboration into emerging areas such as green technology, renewable energy, semiconductors, strategic minerals and advanced manufacturing. The US pledged to continue supporting ASEAN's initiatives, including the ASEAN Single Window, digital infrastructure development and the ASEAN Power Grid.

Regarding regional and international issues, ASEAN member states expressed concerns over the impact of conflicts in the Middle East on regional economies and energy security. They welcomed ceasefire efforts and called on all parties to pursue dialogue and peaceful solutions to the conflicts.

ASEAN countries encouraged the US to uphold its role in the region and support ASEAN's efforts to maintain peace, security, and stability in the region, including in the East Sea. They welcomed the results of the summit between the US and Chinese leaders, and hoped that the major powers would maintain stable and constructive relations and make responsible contributions to the region./.​

VNA
#ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee #Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong #ASEAN United States ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn announces the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held recently in the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN leaders chart course for a more resilient region at 48th summit

Announcing the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held recently in the Philippines, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said the summit’s theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together”, reflected ASEAN’s determination to ensure future global shocks do not spiral into regional crises.

See more

Philippines, US boost economic cooperation, develop Luzon economic corridor

Philippines, US boost economic cooperation, develop Luzon economic corridor

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met with US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg in Malacañang Palace on May 19 to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation. The meeting reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to strengthening economic and trade ties amid growing cooperation in strategic industries and emerging technologies.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia, Myanmar move towards diplomatic reset

Malaysia and Myanmar are moving to restore diplomatic relations following the inauguration of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing on April 10, Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama reported on May 20.

Workers harvest palm oil fruit in Pelalawan, Riau province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia tightens controls on coal, palm oil exports

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on May 20 announced new controls on the export of several strategic resources, including crude palm oil, coal, and iron-containing alloys, in a bid to boost state revenues and curb foreign exchange losses amid economic pressures stemming from conflict in the Middle East and global financial volatility.

OpenAI opens first applied AI lab in Singapore

OpenAI opens first applied AI lab in Singapore

At the heart of the partnership is the OpenAI Singapore Applied AI Lab, a first outside the US. The lab will support work aligned with Singapore’s AI missions and national priorities, particularly in the areas of public services, finance, healthcare and digital infrastructure.

Screenshot of the article titled “President Ho Chi Minh – A National Hero of Vietnam” on Cambodian Express News (Photo: VNA)

Cambodian newspaper praises President Ho Chi Minh as National Hero of Vietnam

The article provided an in-depth introduction to the life, career and revolutionary journey of National Hero, President Ho Chi Minh. It also highlights the achievements and legacy he left to the Vietnamese nation and people, as well as his contributions to fostering friendship, cooperation and prosperity among peoples in the region and around the world.

President Ho Chi Minh visits and inspects a southern military unit regrouped in the North during a training exercise before returning to the southern battlefield in June 1957. (Photo: VNA)

Italian Communist Party honours Ho Chi Minh’s lasting legacy

The Italian Communist Party on May 19 published an article paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, describing him as a pivotal leader of Vietnam’s liberation struggle and a global symbol of anti-colonial resistance and anti-imperialist movements.

Malaysia's Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir. (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia rolls out four strategies to tackle supply chain crisis

Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.4% in the first quarter of 2026, coupled with the unemployment rate remaining at full-employment levels, provides a strong foundation for the government to implement more structured, proactive and responsive measures to address current economic challenges.

Singapore: Illegal e-cigarette market persists despite ban

Singapore: Illegal e-cigarette market persists despite ban

In a report published on May 18, the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and market research firm Euromonitor International said illicit tobacco sales in Singapore, comprising mainly illicit cigarettes and e-vaporisers, resulted in an estimated 156 million SGD in lost government revenue over the same period.

Thailand tightens durian quality control

Thailand tightens durian quality control

Durian is not only a key agricultural export but also an important economic asset, contributing to incomes for farmers, exporters and the logistics sector, while promoting Thailand’s culinary image in the global market, according to Thai Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Suriyas Junrungreangkit.

Cambodia has been ranked the world’s leading country for natural environment in 2026 by US News & World Report. (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)

Cambodia ranked world’s top country for natural environment in 2026

Cambodia currently manages 73 protected natural areas covering more than seven million hectares, equivalent to about 41% of the country’s total land area. These protected areas play a vital role in forest conservation, wildlife habitat protection and biodiversity preservation through stricter law enforcement and conservation measures.

AI-related demand pushes Singapore exports in April

AI-related demand pushes Singapore exports in April

Singapore's exports to the US surged 59.6%, reversing a fall of 2.8% in March. Shipments to China climbed 37.8% from 20.3% the previous month and those to the European Union rose 33.4% after shrinking 12.2% in March.

Pressure on the rupiah has mounted as global oil prices surge amid Middle East tensions and developments involving Iran, increasing Indonesia’s energy import costs. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia’s rupiah hits record low amid market turmoil

The Indonesian rupiad at one point on May 18 dropped more than 1% to around 17,668 IDR per USD, its weakest level on record. Indonesia’s benchmark stock index also plunged more than 4% after a long holiday, reflecting growing investor concerns.