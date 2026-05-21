Vietnam highlights priorities for stronger ASEAN-US cooperation

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam has reaffirmed the importance of the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and called for stronger cooperation in emerging sectors at the 17th Meeting of the ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC ASEAN-US) held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 18.

According to the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, head of the mission, attended the meeting alongside ambassadors and permanent representatives of ASEAN member states and representatives of the US Mission to ASEAN.

Addressing the event, Huong stressed the significant role of the US in the region and highlighted the vast potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between ASEAN and the US. She called on both sides to expedite the completion of a new cooperation work plan focusing on trade, investment, digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, energy, disaster response, cybercrime prevention and human resource development.

The Vietnamese diplomat also announced the upcoming ASEAN Future Forum, scheduled to take place in Hanoi from June 8-10, 2026, and invited US representatives to participate in the event.

At the meeting, ASEAN and the US reviewed the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed orientations for future cooperation amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the US Mission to ASEAN Joy Sakurai reaffirmed Washington’s support for ASEAN's centrality and its commitment to maintaining a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region. She described ASEAN as one of the US’s most important partners in the region and stressed the US's intention to maintain substantive engagement through ASEAN-led mechanisms.

The US side highlighted cooperation priorities including maritime security, supply chain resilience, digital transformation, cybersecurity, disaster response and efforts to combat online fraud and cybercrime.

The ASEAN countries and the US welcomed the completion of all action lines under the ASEAN-US Plan of Action for 2021-2025, which has helped advance practical cooperation across the three pillars of the ASEAN Community. Both sides agreed to accelerate the development of a new work plan to implement the ASEAN-US Joint Vision Statement toward the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-US relations in 2027.

On economic cooperation, ASEAN and the US reiterated their commitments to promoting comprehensive, sustainable and modern economic ties, particularly in digital trade, trade facilitation, supply chain connectivity and support for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

They also agreed to expand collaboration into emerging areas such as green technology, renewable energy, semiconductors, strategic minerals and advanced manufacturing. The US pledged to continue supporting ASEAN's initiatives, including the ASEAN Single Window, digital infrastructure development and the ASEAN Power Grid.

Regarding regional and international issues, ASEAN member states expressed concerns over the impact of conflicts in the Middle East on regional economies and energy security. They welcomed ceasefire efforts and called on all parties to pursue dialogue and peaceful solutions to the conflicts.

ASEAN countries encouraged the US to uphold its role in the region and support ASEAN's efforts to maintain peace, security, and stability in the region, including in the East Sea. They welcomed the results of the summit between the US and Chinese leaders, and hoped that the major powers would maintain stable and constructive relations and make responsible contributions to the region./.​