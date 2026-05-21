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The national flag flies over the Que Duong Economic, Scientific and Technical Service Station (DK1/8 platform). (Photo: VNA)
The national flag flies over the Que Duong Economic, Scientific and Technical Service Station (DK1/8 platform). (Photo: VNA)
The national flag flutters on a tugboat near the pier area of Da Lon B Island. (Photo: VNA)
The national flag flutters on a tugboat near the pier area of Da Lon B Island. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s national flag waving proudly amid the sea and sky reflects national pride and reaffirms the country’s sacred maritime sovereignty. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s national flag waving proudly amid the sea and sky reflects national pride and reaffirms the country’s sacred maritime sovereignty. (Photo: VNA)
The national flag flies over the Que Duong Economic, Scientific and Technical Service Station (DK1/8 platform). (Photo: VNA)
The national flag flies over the Que Duong Economic, Scientific and Technical Service Station (DK1/8 platform). (Photo: VNA)
The red flag with a yellow star brightens the front yards of homes on Da Tay A Island. (Photo: VNA)
The red flag with a yellow star brightens the front yards of homes on Da Tay A Island. (Photo: VNA)
Vessel KN-491 during Delegation No. 12’s visit to the Truong Sa archipelago and DK1 platforms in late April 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vessel KN-491 during Delegation No. 12’s visit to the Truong Sa archipelago and DK1 platforms in late April 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The sovereignty marker on Da Tay A Island. (Photo: VNA)
The sovereignty marker on Da Tay A Island. (Photo: VNA)
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National flag stands tall over Vietnam’s maritime territories

The image of Vietnam’s national flag fluttering against the vast backdrop of the sea and sky evokes deep national pride and reaffirms the sacred sovereignty of the nation’s seas and islands. On vessels, islands and offshore platforms, the red flag with a yellow star stands as a powerful symbol of faith, resilience and love for the homeland.

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