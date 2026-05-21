National flag stands tall over Vietnam’s maritime territories
The image of Vietnam’s national flag fluttering against the vast backdrop of the sea and sky evokes deep national pride and reaffirms the sacred sovereignty of the nation’s seas and islands. On vessels, islands and offshore platforms, the red flag with a yellow star stands as a powerful symbol of faith, resilience and love for the homeland.
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