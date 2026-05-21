Politics

Vietnam to actively contribute to success of ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit

Vietnam would actively participate in the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit and contribute to its success, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on May 21 led a Vietnamese delegation to an expanded informal online consultation meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers to prepare for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit.

The event was chaired by Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa P. Lazaro, Chair of ASEAN 2026.

ASEAN foreign ministers shared views on the significance and importance of the summit commemorating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations, scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, on June 17–18, 2026. They affirmed the political commitment, strategic orientation, and renewed momentum for the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership and broader cooperation in the coming period.

The ministers reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to closely coordinate with Russia to ensure the success of the summit, thereby upholding ASEAN centrality and maintaining balance in ASEAN’s relations with its partners, especially amid current regional and global uncertainties.

At the meeting, the ministers also shared assessments of recent developments in Myanmar and reaffirmed that the Five-Point Consensus remains the main guiding framework for ASEAN’s engagement and support in promoting dialogue, reconciliation, peace, and long-term stability.

The framework also aims to address humanitarian, development, and economic reconstruction issues in Myanmar, contributing to regional peace, security, stability, and ASEAN Community-building. At the same time, the ministers agreed that in light of recent developments and the spirit of the ASEAN Community, the bloc should adopt a more proactive approach.

Speaking at the meeting, FM Trung appreciated the coordination and preparations made by ASEAN member states and Russia for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit. He affirmed that Vietnam would actively participate in the summit and contribute to its success.

He also echoed the views of many countries in supporting ASEAN’s continued active, constructive, and comprehensive engagement with Myanmar based on the Five-Point Consensus, including dialogue mechanisms within the framework of the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit.

Such efforts, he noted, would help uphold ASEAN centrality and contribute positively to national reconciliation, peace, stability, and development in Myanmar and the wider region./.

VNA
#ASEAN centrality Russia Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Nguyen Tan Cuong attends the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting (ACDFM-23) on May 21. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam pledges to contribute more to adaptive, future-ready ASEAN

General Nguyen Tan Cuong highly valued the meeting’s theme – “Navigating Our Future, Together”, describing it as timely and reflective of ASEAN’s aspiration for solidarity, shared development and a prosperous community actively and effectively responding to present and future challenges.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the plenary session of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

PM’s presence in ASEAN Summit spreads message of dynamic, strongly rising Vietnam: official

Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang said that the Vietnamese delegation made important contributions to the summit’s success, reflecting the foreign policy orientation set out by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which continues to place ASEAN at the centre of Vietnam’s regional engagement, as well as its commitment to proactive, positive and responsible contributions to ASEAN Community-building process.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at at a working session in Hanoi on May 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for development of green, sustainable, self-reliant materials industry

Vietnam’s materials industry has recorded important progress in recent years. Sectors such as steel, cement, construction materials, basic chemicals, fertilisers, plastics, rubber, textiles and industrial wood processing have developed rapidly. Vietnam also possesses significant reserves of rare earths, bauxite, titanium, tungsten, graphite, silica sand and limestone.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 21

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 21

A meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Vietnam's participation in the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting, and the opening of a series of international exhibitions on the automotive industry and transport infrastructure are among news highlights on May 21.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs the meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation in Hanoi on May 21. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for strategic quantum technology development plan

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam emphasised that quantum technology is an entirely new, highly complex and rapidly evolving field closely linked to science and technology, national security, digital transformation, strategic industries and the country’s long-term competitiveness.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Hoai Nam (second from right) and delegates cut the ribbon to open IDEB 2026 (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia)

Vietnam attends international defence, security exhibition in Slovakia

A delegation from the Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Hoai Nam, has paid a working visit to Slovakia and attended the International Defence and Security Exhibition (IDEB 2026) at the invitation of the Slovak Ministry of Defence.

☀️ Morning digest on May 21

☀️ Morning digest on May 21

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's meeting with the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health to look into traditional medicine, PM Le Minh Hung's phone talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, and the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City – RoK investment cooperation and business networking forum are among news highlights on May 20 evening.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) hosts the UK's Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attaches great importance to ties with UK: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung suggested that the two countries work together towards raising bilateral trade turnover to 10 billion USD in 2026 and eventually 15 billion USD through expanded market access for each other’s goods.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Vietnam Ri Sung Guk at their meeting on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives DPRK Ambassador

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to and wish to continuously nurture and promote the Vietnam–DPRK relationship in a more substantive and effective manner in the new development era, in line with the common aspirations of the two peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes at their meeting on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

PM vows to deepen Vietnam-Cuba special ties

At a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes in Hanoi on May 20, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that the Party, Government and people of Vietnam always remember and treasure the solidarity and wholehearted support that the Party, Government and people of Cuba have extended to Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation as well as the current cause of national construction and development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has a phone conversation with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

PM holds phone talks with New Zealand counterpart

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed six major orientations for future collaboration, including further strengthening political trust through increased delegation exchanges, high-level contacts and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and promoting more substantive defence and security cooperation through enhanced exchanges and stronger naval and maritime security capabilities.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the working session on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

NA leader urged more substantive, professional deputy affairs work

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man asked the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs to shift strongly from procedural consultation to strategic consultation, moving beyond the mindset of merely “following procedures correctly” towards policy design, process standardisation, quality control and forecasting.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and relevant agencies on assessing national development resources. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader orders decisive action to unlock idle resources for growth

Public resources must lead and activate private resources, while public investment should stimulate broader social investment. FDI, meanwhile, should move from quantity-based attraction toward quality-based absorption linked with technology transfer and stronger domestic linkages, said top leader To Lam.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Editorial team meets to begin review of 100-year Party leadership

Politburo member Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang described the review as a major strategic political task, adding that the process must deliver historical depth, theoretical vision, and strategic foresight to guide Vietnam toward fast and sustainable development in the decades ahead.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session with standing members of the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs in Hanoi on May 20. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman asks for enhanced policy advisory to support double-digit growth target

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has demanded the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs to enhance its policy advisory capacity, stressing that robust and evidence-based policymaking is essential to achieving the country’s ambition of double-digit economic growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability.