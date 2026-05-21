Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 21

A meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Vietnam's participation in the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting, and the opening of a series of international exhibitions on the automotive industry and transport infrastructure are among news highlights on May 21.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has stressed the need for deeper, more systematic and strategic research to finalise a comprehensive national quantum technology development plan that serves Vietnam’s development goals while ensuring strategic autonomy.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs the meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation in Hanoi on May 21. (Photo: VNA)

He was chairing a meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation to review a draft national project on quantum technology development on May 21. Read full story

– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has urged the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs to adopt a more proactive, comprehensive and grassroots-oriented approach to monitoring developments in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, in order to provide timely, practical policy recommendations and help strengthen national unity and stability.

Speaking at a working session with the council’s standing members on May 21 to review key tasks for 2026 and the 2026–2031 term, the NA leader stressed that improving effectiveness begins with a clear grasp of realities on the ground and more responsive policy advice to the Party and State. He underscored that the council’s role and standing must ultimately be measured by the quality and impact of its work. Read full story

– As an active and responsible member of ASEAN and the international community, the Vietnam People's Army will continue contributing to a united, adaptive, and future-ready ASEAN, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister General Nguyen Tan Cuong told the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting (ACDFM-23), held virtually on May 21.

Speaking at the meeting, Cuong highly valued the meeting’s theme – “Navigating Our Future, Together”, describing it as timely and reflective of ASEAN’s aspiration for solidarity, shared development and a prosperous community actively and effectively responding to present and future challenges. Read full story

– A delegation from the Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Hoai Nam, has paid a working visit to Slovakia and attended the International Defence and Security Exhibition (IDEB 2026) at the invitation of the Slovak Ministry of Defence.

The exhibition, which runs from May 12 to 14 in Bratislava, the capital of Slovak, brought together more than 150 exhibitors from 17 countries, showcasing over 250 modern defence and security products and systems. Read full story

– Vietnam’s startup ecosystem is showing increasingly strong momentum on the global stage, backed by rapid growth in innovation activities, expanding policy support and rising international integration.

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The Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB). (Photo: VNA)

According to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026 released by StartupBlink, Vietnam climbed five places to rank 50th globally, marking its highest position ever in the annual rankings. Read full story

– A series of international exhibitions on the automotive industry and transport infrastructure officially opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on May 21, bringing together hundreds of domestic and foreign enterprises seeking business partnerships and technology exchange opportunities.

The events consist of the 22nd International Exhibition on Automobile, Motorcycle, Electric Vehicle and Supporting Industries (Autotech & Accessories 2026) and the International Exhibition on Construction Machinery, Rail Transit, Specialised Vehicles, Technology and Transportation Infrastructure (Cons & Trans 2026). They are jointly organised by the Asia Trade Fair and Business Promotion JSC (ATFA) and various business associations. Read full story

– The 10th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition (ILDEX Vietnam 2026) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20.

The three-day event is jointly organised by VNU Asia Pacific and Thailand’s ITEC, serving as a platform for business networking, technology exchange and knowledge sharing in the livestock, aquaculture and food industries in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Read full story./.

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#afternoon briefing #23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting #digital transformation #Autotech & Accessories 2026
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