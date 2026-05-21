Business

Industrial, transport infrastructure exhibitions open in Ho Chi Minh City

The events consist of the 22nd International Exhibition on Automobile, Motorcycle, Electric Vehicle and Supporting Industries (Autotech & Accessories 2026) and the International Exhibition on Construction Machinery, Rail Transit, Specialised Vehicles, Technology and Transportation Infrastructure (Cons & Trans 2026).

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition series on May 21, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition series on May 21, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A series of international exhibitions on the automotive industry and transport infrastructure officially opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on May 21, bringing together hundreds of domestic and foreign enterprises seeking business partnerships and technology exchange opportunities.

The events consist of the 22nd International Exhibition on Automobile, Motorcycle, Electric Vehicle and Supporting Industries (Autotech & Accessories 2026) and the International Exhibition on Construction Machinery, Rail Transit, Specialised Vehicles, Technology and Transportation Infrastructure (Cons & Trans 2026). They are jointly organised by the Asia Trade Fair and Business Promotion JSC (ATFA) and various business associations.

More than 300 companies from Vietnam and other countries, including the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, are showcasing products and solutions across over 500 booths.

This year’s exhibitions focus on automobiles, motorcycles, electric vehicles, spare parts and components, accessories, e-mobility solutions, repair and maintenance technologies, transport services, digital management systems, service stations, construction machinery, and transport infrastructure technologies.

Various electric truck models are introduced to visitors at the exhibitions.(Photo: VNA)

Various electric truck models are introduced to visitors at the exhibitions.(Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Minh Ngoc, Chairwoman of ATFA and a representative of the organising committee, said the exhibitions continue to strengthen their position among Vietnam’s leading international trade events for the automotive, supporting industry, construction, and transport sectors. They serve not only as commercial platforms but also as forums for new ideas, industry knowledge sharing, and strategic solutions supporting sustainable sectoral development.

She noted that as Vietnam accelerates dual transformation and major infrastructure projects, transportation and infrastructure development are becoming increasingly interconnected, prompting organisers to continue hosting the two exhibitions simultaneously to create a comprehensive business ecosystem and broader cooperation opportunities.

Duong Danh Tai, Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI), said Vietnam’s automotive, motorcycle, electric vehicle, and supporting industries are holding major opportunities amid global supply chain shifts, the transition toward green transport, and rapid digital transformation.

He described Autotech & Accessories and Cons & Trans as important bridges helping businesses access market information, advanced technologies, and suitable partners.

Tai added that construction and transport infrastructure are also receiving strong investment and remain a stepping stone for sustainable economic growth. However, he noted, businesses must continue innovating technologies, improving products, strengthening manufacturing capacity, and deepening international integration to stay competitive.

Running through May 24, the exhibition series will also feature business matching programmes, specialised seminars, an innovation showcase for automotive and supporting industries, and the 2026 smart electric vehicle model race.

A major seminar held during the event focuses on dual transformation in Vietnam’s transport sector – green technology development and artificial intelligence application./.

VNA
#automotive industry #transport infrastructure #Autotech & Accessories 2026 #Cons & Trans 2026 Ho Chi Minh City
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