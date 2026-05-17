Culture - Sports

Vietnamese water puppetry draws crowds in Laos

Following two sold-out shows in Vientiane, Vietnam’s traditional water puppetry continued to pull in strong audiences. The 700-seat auditorium of the Savannakhet provincial cultural house was filled to capacity on both floors well before the show began.

A performance at the show (Photo: VNA)
A performance at the show (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A show staged on May 15 by the Vietnam Puppet Theatre in Kaysone Phomvihane city, the capital of central Savannakhet province, part of the Vietnam Cultural Week in Laos 2026, created a genuine cultural sensation and reinforced the deep-rooted bond between the fraternal Vietnamese and Lao people.

Following two sold-out shows in Vientiane, Vietnam’s traditional water puppetry continued to pull in strong audiences. The 700-seat auditorium of the Savannakhet provincial cultural house was filled to capacity on both floors well before the show began.

Lamkhun Volavong, Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, called on Vietnamese art troupes to mount longer tours and bring water puppetry to remote and rural areas, as a means to further cement solidarity and close ties between the two countries.

The show closed with an emotional finale set to the medley “Hello Vietnam – Beautiful Champa Flowers”. Puppets dressing in the traditional costumes of both nations danced in unison on stage, a vivid symbol of the enduring friendship between the two Parties, States and their people.

The Vietnam Cultural Week in Laos 2026 ran from May 12-16, designed to follow through on high-level bilateral agreements, the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, and the bilateral cultural-tourism cooperation agenda for the 2026–2030 period./.

VNA
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