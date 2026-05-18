Culture - Sports

Vietnamese cultural spirit shines through Ao Dai festival in Europe

Themed “the essence of Vietnamese Ao Dai", the event featured 19 performances and cultural activities, including ao dai showcases, musical performances, art exhibitions and interactive cultural spaces, offering audiences a vivid glimpse into Vietnamese culture in the heart of Europe.

An Ao Dai performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)
An Ao Dai performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) - The Ao Dai 2026 festival took place at the Sapa Trade Centre in Prague on May 17, celebrating Vietnamese cultural identity and attracting strong interest from the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, along with international friends and partners.

Themed “the essence of Vietnamese Ao Dai", the event featured 19 performances and cultural activities, including ao dai showcases, musical performances, art exhibitions and interactive cultural spaces, offering audiences a vivid glimpse into Vietnamese culture in the heart of Europe.

Opening the festival, Nguyen Thi Bich Lien, Chairwoman of the Central Association of Vietnamese Women in the Czech Republic, underscored the special significance of the ao dai in the spiritual and cultural life of overseas Vietnamese people.

She noted that wherever they live, Vietnamese people continue to preserve their cultural identity through the graceful traditional dress, music and dance. The ao dai, she said, is not only a traditional costume but also a symbol of pride, elegance and the timeless beauty of Vietnamese women.

Each ao dai carries its own cultural story, helping strengthen community bonds and introduce Vietnamese values to international friends, she added.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam praised the efforts of the Vietnamese Women’s Association in preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural identity.

He said the festival helped spread messages of patriotism and national pride while inspiring younger generations to preserve and promote traditional cultural values. The image of Vietnamese women in ao dai, he noted, reflected grace, intellect and aspirations in the modern era.

Tran Van Dang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in the Czech Republic, expressed his honour in accompanying the event and voiced hope that the festival would continue to grow into a meaningful cultural symbol connecting overseas Vietnamese communities.

This year’s programme blended ao dai performances with a wide range of cultural and artistic activities, including folk songs, traditional dances and modern performances inspired by the traditional costume, creating a vibrant and distinctly Vietnamese atmosphere.

Beyond its artistic appeal, the festival conveyed meaningful messages honouring the beauty, confidence, intellect and resilience of Vietnamese women, while nurturing national pride and love for the homeland among overseas Vietnamese communities.

The event left a lasting impression on audiences and further promoted Vietnamese culture in the Czech Republic, reaffirming the enduring vitality of Vietnamese cultural identity abroad and the deep-rooted connection of Vietnamese people abroad to their homeland./.

VNA
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