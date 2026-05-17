Culture - Sports

Vietnam Padel Open begins, attracting both local and foreign players

The Vietnam Padel Open – Heineken Cup 2026 kicked off on May 16, marking the second national official tournament of a new racket sport in Vietnam.

Athletes take part in the Vietnam Padel Open – Heineken Cup 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of VTF)
Athletes take part in the Vietnam Padel Open – Heineken Cup 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of VTF)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam Padel Open – Heineken Cup 2026 kicked off on May 16, marking the second national official tournament of a new racket sport in Vietnam.

The tournament, held by the Vietnam Tennis Federation (VTF) at the Vietpadel Country Club in Ho Chi Minh City, features nearly 100 local and international participants who have been competing in seven men's and women's doubles events ranging from newbie to professional in two days, May 16-17.

Among them are title favourites such as Tran Tien Thinh, Johnny Bao and Phong Le.

Under the diamond sponsor Heineken, a total of 71 million VND bonus in cash and many gifts will be delivered to the high-ranking players and supporters.

“Through this tournament, we aims to not only spread the spirit of dynamic and civilised sportsmanship but also select and evaluate potential athletes for the national padel team in preparation for the 2026 Asian Games and future international competitions," VTF Vice President Nguyen Hong Son said.

"We believe that with the support of sponsors, partners and the developing padel community, padel will continue to grow strongly, becoming one of the most attractive and professional grassroots sports in Vietnam.”

He added that VTF planned to cooperate with Heineken to organise four padel events in Vietnam in 2026, one of many efforts to promote the sport widely among the people.

Padel is a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash. It is usually played in doubles format on a small enclosed court with glass and mesh walls that are part of the game.

It has the same scoring system as tennis, but different rules including solid and perforated rackets. Balls are played off the court walls, similar to squash. A serve must place the ball at or below the waist level in the opposite court.

Padel originated in Mexico in 1968. It became very popular in Spain and Latin American countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, and Paraguay.

It was first introduced to Vietnam in 2024 but had first official tournament after it was included at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan later this year.

"Padel is recognised as a favourable condition for the development of Asian tennis, and Vietnam has great potential in racket sports. The VTF will focus on training and coaching to build a foundation using social resources," said Son./.

VNA
#Vietnam Padel Open – Heineken Cup 2026 #Vietnam Tennis Federation #tennis
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