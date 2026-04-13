Green tourism unlocked along Lai Chau–Lao Cai stone route
The Pavie ancient stone road was once a vital route connecting former Phong Tho district of Lai Chau province and former Bat Xat district of Lao Cai province. It was designed and constructed in the early 20th century. The two northern provinces have collaborated on surveying, preserving, and revitalising this route, promising to create a unique, sustainable green tourism route that deeply connects the two localities.
#Pavie ancient stone road #Lai Chau #Lao Cai #green tourism #Vietnam #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency