Multimedia
Photos Videos Infographics Mega Story Podcast
General Secretary To Lam and National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary To Lam and National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly deputies cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
0
1
2
3
4

National Assembly elects Prime Minister for 2026–2031 term

As part of the ongoing first session of the 16th National Assembly, on the afternoon of April 7, deputies voted by secret ballot to elect the Prime Minister for the 2026–2031 term, along with the Vice President, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

Follow VietnamPlus
#National Assembly elects Prime Minister for 2026–2031 term #National Assembly #National Assembly elects Prime Minister

Related News