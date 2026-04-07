National Assembly elects Prime Minister for 2026–2031 term
As part of the ongoing first session of the 16th National Assembly, on the afternoon of April 7, deputies voted by secret ballot to elect the Prime Minister for the 2026–2031 term, along with the Vice President, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy.
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