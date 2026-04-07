Rural market rich in traditional charm in Tuyen Quang province
As part of a long-standing weekly tradition, Phuong Do market in Ha Giang 1 commune, Tuyen Quang province, comes alive every Sunday as Tay, Dao and other ethnic groups from nearby and distant villages gather to trade and socialise.
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