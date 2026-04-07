Rural market rich in traditional charm in Tuyen Quang province

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Every Sunday, Phuong Do market in Ha Giang 1 commune, Tuyen Quang province, is vibrant and steeped in rustic charm. (Photo: VNA)
Every Sunday, Phuong Do market in Ha Giang 1 commune, Tuyen Quang province, is vibrant and steeped in rustic charm. (Photo: VNA)
Stalls selling local farm produce are filled with a lively and cheerful atmosphere, reflecting the essence of rural life. (Photo: VNA)
Stalls selling local farm produce are filled with a lively and cheerful atmosphere, reflecting the essence of rural life. (Photo: VNA)
Every Sunday, Phuong Do market in Ha Giang 1 commune, Tuyen Quang province, is vibrant and steeped in rustic charm. (Photo: VNA)
Every Sunday, Phuong Do market in Ha Giang 1 commune, Tuyen Quang province, is vibrant and steeped in rustic charm. (Photo: VNA)
Stalls selling local farm produce are filled with a lively and cheerful atmosphere, reflecting the essence of rural life. (Photo: VNA)
Stalls selling local farm produce are filled with a lively and cheerful atmosphere, reflecting the essence of rural life. (Photo: VNA)
Phuong Do market is a bustling hub that preserves the distinctive spirit of the countryside. (Photo: VNA)
Phuong Do market is a bustling hub that preserves the distinctive spirit of the countryside. (Photo: VNA)
Every Sunday, Phuong Do market in Ha Giang 1 commune, Tuyen Quang province, is vibrant and steeped in rustic charm. (Photo: VNA)
Every Sunday, Phuong Do market in Ha Giang 1 commune, Tuyen Quang province, is vibrant and steeped in rustic charm. (Photo: VNA)
A variety of local delicacies are on offer at the market, attracting both traders and visitors. (Photo: VNA)
A variety of local delicacies are on offer at the market, attracting both traders and visitors. (Photo: VNA)
Ethnic people attend the weekly Phuong Do market, adding to its colourful cultural tapestry. (Photo: VNA)
Ethnic people attend the weekly Phuong Do market, adding to its colourful cultural tapestry. (Photo: VNA)
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Rural market rich in traditional charm in Tuyen Quang province

As part of a long-standing weekly tradition, Phuong Do market in Ha Giang 1 commune, Tuyen Quang province, comes alive every Sunday as Tay, Dao and other ethnic groups from nearby and distant villages gather to trade and socialise.

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