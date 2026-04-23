Reference exchange rate rebounds on April 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,105 VND/USD on April 23, up 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,360 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,850 VND/USD.



Similarly, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up from the April 22 trading session.



Vietcombank and BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,130 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,360 VND/USD./.





VNA