Business

Reference exchange rate rebounds on April 23

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,360 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,850 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,105 VND/USD on April 23. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,105 VND/USD on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,105 VND/USD on April 23, up 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,360 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,850 VND/USD.

Similarly, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up from the April 22 trading session.

Vietcombank and BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,130 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,360 VND/USD./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #Vietcombank #BIDV #daily reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate
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