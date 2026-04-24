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Mexico reinstates two Vietnamese steel plants to import control system

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico, the move helps partially restore steel trade flows between the two countries as Mexico tightens oversight on origin verification and technical standards for imported steel.

A steel factory in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)
A steel factory in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – The Secretariat of Economy of Mexico on April 22 updated its list of eligible steel mills, reinstating two Vietnamese producers after nearly a year of exclusion from the country’s import control system.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico, the move helps partially restore steel trade flows between the two countries as Mexico tightens oversight on origin verification and technical standards for imported steel.

In May 2025, all Vietnamese steel producers were removed from the eligibility list due to administrative and technical reviews, significantly disrupting exports to the market.

Data from the Vietnam Steel Association show that Mexico is a key destination for Vietnamese steel in Latin America, particularly for cold-rolled, coated and construction steel products.

The reinstatement follows sustained engagement between authorities of both sides, alongside efforts by Vietnamese firms to complete technical documentation and demonstrate compliance with origin and production requirements. Exchanges were conducted across both technical and diplomatic channels, gradually addressing procedural and standards-related bottlenecks.

For its part, the Mexican Secretariat of Economy said the review of eligible steel mills forms part of a broader trade policy aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity and reducing reliance on external supply. In recent years, Mexico’s steel industry has faced mounting pressure from low-cost imports, prompting tighter control measures to safeguard its production chain.

​The Vietnamese Trade Office in Mexico has advised domestic steel exporters to closely monitor policy developments, enhance compliance with technical requirements, particularly on traceability, environmental standards and production transparency, and maintain close coordination with authorities to address issues emerging and protect their legitimate interests.

​It added that it will continue engaging with relevant Mexican bodies, including the National Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry, to advance technical dialogue, remove barriers and facilitate market access for Vietnamese steel.

The gradual reinstatement of Vietnamese firms on the eligibility list not only restores short-term trade opportunities but also serves as a key test of the sector’s adaptability as global supply chains are reshaped and compliance with standards and transparency requirements is a prerequisite for entering major markets./.

VNA
#Secretariat of Economy of Mexico #Vietnamese steel plants #Vietnam's steel exports #Mexico #Vietnam's exports to Mexico Mexico Vietnam
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