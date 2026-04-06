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Vietnamese goods find growing opportunities in Tunisia

The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria said a working delegation is expected to visit Tunisia from June 5–11 to attend the African International Food Industry Exhibition and organise an online business networking conference linking Vietnamese and Tunisian enterprises, aiming to strengthen cooperation and boost bilateral trade.

A Vietnam–Tunisia online business matching conference at the headquarters of the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) in April 2025. (Photo: VNA)
A Vietnam–Tunisia online business matching conference at the headquarters of the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) in April 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Tunisia is emerging as a dynamic market and a gateway to North Africa and the wider Arab–African region, offering significant opportunities for Vietnamese exports, particularly agricultural and industrial products, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria, which is concurrently in charge of Tunisia.

Although Tunisia has a relatively small market size, covering 163,610 sq.km with a population of about 13 million, it is considered one of the most dynamic and competitive economies in the Arab–African region. The country is deeply integrated into the global economy and benefits from a strategic location close to Europe, just 140 km away.

Tunisia has joined eight bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements and is among the pioneering countries implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which involves 54 member states. This makes the country a potential gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter the African and Arab markets, particularly North Africa.

Each year, Tunisia imports about 30,000 tonnes of green coffee beans, mainly Robusta, 30,000 tonnes of rice and 360,000 tonnes of sugar. Under current regulations, essential commodities such as rice, sugar, coffee and green tea are imported through international tenders organised by the Tunisian Trade Office. However, since 2024, under Law 120, several Tunisian private enterprises have been allowed to import these items under licences granted by the Tunisian Trade Office.

In terms of the legal framework, Vietnam and Tunisia have signed a number of important agreements, including a trade agreement in 1994 granting each other most-favoured-nation status; an agreement on economic, cultural and scientific–technical cooperation in 1999; a framework agreement on agricultural cooperation in 2002; a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and support for business development between the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) in 2005; an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official and special passports in 2007; and an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion in 2010.

The two countries have also held three sessions of the Intergovernmental Committee, with the latest taking place in Tunis in April 2018.

Vietnam’s exports to Tunisia reached 40.6 million USD in 2025, mainly comprising agricultural products such as Robusta coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, desiccated coconut and seafood, along with industrial goods, including mobile phones and components, footwear, garments, yarn, machinery, electronic components, plastic materials and chemicals such as carboxylic acid.

Meanwhile, Vietnam imported goods worth 17.35 million USD from Tunisia, mainly agricultural products, food items and industrial inputs such as seafood, medical and dental equipment, and animal feed powder.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria said a working delegation is expected to visit Tunisia from June 5–11 to attend the African International Food Industry Exhibition and organise an online business networking conference linking Vietnamese and Tunisian enterprises, aiming to strengthen cooperation and boost bilateral trade./.

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