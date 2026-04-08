Travel

Vietnam – a safe destination amid global uncertainties

Despite global tourism headwinds linked to geopolitical conflicts, transport disruptions and surging travel expenses, Vietnam’s tourism sector has sustained strong growth, underscoring the destination’s resilience and rising international profile.

Pristine white-sand beach on Cu Lao Cham Island, Da Nang city, is a magnet for visitors. (Photo: VNA)
Pristine white-sand beach on Cu Lao Cham Island, Da Nang city, is a magnet for visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As global instability and rising travel costs reshape tourism trends, Vietnam is increasingly positioning itself as a safe, accessible and cost-competitive destination, drawing a growing influx of international visitors and strengthening its reputation as a resilient and trusted tourism hub.

Strong connectivity drives growth momentum

Data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) show that Vietnam welcomed nearly 2.1 million foreign visitors in March 2026, raising total arrivals in the first quarter to 6.76 million, up 12.4% year-on-year. The figure represents a record high for the first quarter and marks the first time the country has received more than two million international visitors for three consecutive months.

Air travellers accounted for 82.3% of total arrivals, highlighting Vietnam’s strong pull for medium- and long-haul markets despite geopolitical tensions and higher fuel prices. Authorities said the sustained volume of air passengers reflects not only expanding global connectivity but also growing confidence among travellers in Vietnam as a safe, stable and convenient destination.

Land arrivals made up 15.5%, underscoring the continued importance of neighbouring markets such as China, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand. Benefiting from short travel distances and affordable costs, these markets have provided a stable buffer for tourism growth amid rising global transport expenses.

Cruise tourism, meanwhile, represented only 2.2% of international arrivals, signalling substantial untapped potential in a high-spending segment supported by Vietnam’s extensive coastline and diverse tourism assets.

Industry experts noted that significant opportunities remain to enhance tourism quality and value creation, particularly through investment in specialised cruise ports and the development of premium short-stay experiences.

Despite global tourism headwinds linked to geopolitical conflicts, transport disruptions and surging travel expenses, Vietnam’s tourism sector has sustained strong growth, underscoring the destination’s resilience and rising international profile.

vnanet-potal-hoi-an-tiep-tuc-duoc-vinh-danh-80e29d-8651833.jpg
Visitors relax on eco-friendly cyclos while touring Hoi An Ancient Town. (Photo: VNA)

Safety emerges as key factor in travel decisions

With security concerns playing an increasingly crucial role in travel planning, safety has become a decisive factor for international tourists. The VNAT emphasised that Vietnam’s stable political environment, secure social conditions and effective risk management capabilities have strengthened its appeal as a reliable destination, helping build traveller confidence amid global volatility.

Vietnam’s attractiveness is further reinforced by its rich natural landscapes and cultural diversity. The growing popularity of experiential travel, green tourism and local cultural discovery continues to boost the appeal of destinations across the country.

In the first quarter of 2026, tourism growth reflected not only expanding visitor numbers but also broader market diversification, contributing to greater sustainability.

China and the Republic of Korea remained the largest source markets, with 1.4 million and 1.3 million visitors respectively, accounting for roughly 40% of total arrivals. Southeast Asian markets posted robust growth, particularly the Philippines (69.3%) and Indonesia (43.9%), while India continued to emerge as a high-potential market with growth of 69.3%. Vietnam also recorded encouraging signals in visitors from North America and Oceania.

Europe stood out as a bright spot, posting overall growth of 55.6%, while arrivals from Russia surged by 163.4%, demonstrating Vietnam’s increasing attractiveness to long-haul travellers despite aviation disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

According to the VNAT, as safety becomes an essential criterion in destination choice, Vietnam’s sustained growth, especially from distant markets, highlights the country’s steady progress toward becoming a safe, stable and sustainably appealing destination on both regional and global tourism maps.

By further improving service quality, enriching visitor experiences and expanding air connectivity with key markets, Vietnam’s tourism industry is expected to maintain strong growth momentum in the time ahead./.

VNA
#international visitors #Vietnam's tourism #Vietnam National Authority of Tourism #foreign arrivals #tourism growth
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