Travel

Vietnam serves 6.76 million foreign arrivals in Q1

China and the Republic of Korea (RoK) continued to lead as Vietnam’s largest source markets in the quarter, with 1.4 million and 1.3 million visitors respectively, accounting for around 40% of total arrivals.

Foreign tourists in a photo with local residents. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign tourists in a photo with local residents. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam posted its best-ever first-quarter tourism performance, welcoming 6.76 million international visitors in the first three months of 2026, up 12.4% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Of the total arrivals in the first quarter, air travel accounted for 82.3%, followed by land routes at 15.5% and sea travel at 2.2%.
In March alone, the country welcomed nearly 2.1 million international arrivals.

The figures highlight Vietnam’s rising appeal, resilience and strengthening standing as a global travel destination amid an increasingly uncertain international landscape.

According to the VNAT’s Information Centre, air transport continues to dominate, reflecting not only the country’s strong air connectivity but also international travelers’ confidence in Vietnam as a safe, stable and easily accessible destination.

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Tourists visit the Bay Mau coconut forest in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Land arrivals, meanwhile, continue to be driven by neighbouring markets such as China, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand. These markets provide a stable buffer thanks to their proximity, lower travel costs and flexible travel patterns.

Meanwhile, cruise passengers account for just 2.2% of total international arrivals, indicating significant untapped potential in this segment. With its long coastline, rich tourism resources and strategic location in the region, Vietnam is well positioned to develop cruise tourism—an area associated with high-spending visitors who often travel in large groups.

This suggests that despite robust growth, the country’s tourism sector still has ample room to enhance quality and value addition in the coming period. Upgrading dedicated port infrastructure and developing high-quality short-stay tourism products will be key to unlocking this potential.

China and the Republic of Korea (RoK) continued to lead as Vietnam’s largest source markets in the quarter, with 1.4 million and 1.3 million visitors respectively, accounting for around 40% of total arrivals.

Southeast Asian markets posted strong growth, including Malaysia (up 21.5 %), Singapore (30.2%), Cambodia (41.1%), Indonesia (43.9%) and the Philippines (69.3%), while Thailand saw a modest increase of 6.5%.

India recorded an impressive growth of 69.3%, highlighting the vast potential of this South Asian market.

Europe emerged as a standout region, with overall arrivals rising 55.6%. Notably, long-haul markets from Europe continued to grow in March despite aviation disruptions linked to Middle East tensions.

The first quarter also saw positive growth from North America, with the US up 17.0% and Canada, 24.2%; and Oceania with Australia up 18.4% and New Zealand up 19.4%.

These figures indicate that Vietnam is not only expanding in scale but also diversifying its source markets, enhancing long-term sustainability./.

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