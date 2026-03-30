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Son Doong tourism gets global boost from CBS television programme

The selection of Son Doong as a filming location by one of the world’s most prestigious television programmes is considered a significant media milestone for Quang Tri’s tourism sector as well as for the World Natural Heritage site of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park.

Nguyễn Thanh Nga
Sunlight streams into the Dinosaur Eye while visitors join the Son Doong adventure tour (Photo: Published by VNA)
Sunlight streams into the Dinosaur Eye while visitors join the Son Doong adventure tour (Photo: Published by VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The appearance of Son Doong Cave in the US's renowned CBS television programme “60 Minutes” is expected to create a strong international media impact, helping boost tourism promotion efforts and elevate Quang Tri’s position on the global travel map.

The feature aired at 7:00 on March 30 (Vietnam time), or 19:00 on March 29 Eastern time in the US, generating widespread attention among international audiences. The selection of Son Doong as a filming location by one of the world’s most prestigious television programmes is considered a significant media milestone for Quang Tri’s tourism sector as well as for the World Natural Heritage site of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park.

Beyond destination promotion, the programme provided valuable scientific and documentary materials highlighting the area’s ecosystem, geology and conservation efforts. It is expected to enhance global awareness of the heritage site’s outstanding values while encouraging sustainable and responsible tourism development.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is coordinating with relevant agencies to implement a multi-platform communication campaign targeting key domestic and international markets, aiming to position Quang Tri as a leading adventure tourism hub in Asia and an attractive destination in Vietnam.

Le Minh Tuan, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the broadcast of the Son Doong feature on “60 Minutes” presented a major opportunity to introduce the province’s tourism image to international audiences and attract high-quality international visitors. The province plans to maximise the programme’s media impact to strengthen promotion activities and develop distinctive tourism products associated with natural resource conservation and sustainable growth.

Throughout 2026, Quang Tri will host a series of cultural, sports and tourism events, beginning with Quang Tri Culture and Tourism Week from April 24 to May 1, followed by the Festival for Peace running from April to December 2026, alongside preparations for Visit Vietnam Year – Quang Tri 2027.

vna-potal-quang-tri-tour-kham-pha-du-lich-mao-hiem-hang-son-doong-hut-khach-8468906.jpg
Spectacular and mysterious scenery inside Hang En Cave. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Local tourism authorities expect that the combination of international media exposure and domestic promotional activities will create a breakthrough in visitor attraction, helping bring the image of Son Doong and Quang Tri tourism to a wider global audience.

“60 Minutes” is one of the world’s most influential news and investigative television programmes, attracting more than eight million regular viewers and hundreds of millions of views across global platforms, particularly in North America. Each episode typically generates significant media attention and can strongly influence public perception and travel trends.

The feature retraces the discovery and years-long exploration of Son Doong Cave by the British Cave Research Association, from early surveys to in-depth scientific studies. Through a multi-dimensional narrative combining science, history and human stories, the programme presents a comprehensive portrait of the world’s largest cave to international audiences.

The CBS film crew conducted filming at Son Doong Cave from January 14 to 17, 2026, in coordination with Oxalis Adventure. The nine-member team included producers Nicole Young and Jonathan Partridge, programme host Scott Pelley, renowned photographer Ryan Deboodt, and a professional technical crew./.

Nguyễn Thanh Nga
VNA
#Son Doong #television programme #heritage #Phong Nha- Ke Bang National Park
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