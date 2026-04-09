Business

Textile industry expo gathers over 1,000 firms

Participating companies are showcasing a wide range of products and technologies across the textile and garment value chain, including machinery, equipment, fabrics, yarn, cotton, accessories and garment materials.

Delegates at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026, an international exhibition on textile and garment industry equipment, materials and fabrics, opened on April 8 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (VINATEX), CP Vietnam Exhibition Organising Co., Ltd., along with several domestic and international trade promotion agencies.

This year’s exhibition attracted more than 1,000 enterprises from 22 countries and territories, including India, Belgium, Portugal, Cambodia, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, Switzerland, China and Italy. Participating companies are showcasing a wide range of products and technologies across the textile and garment value chain, including machinery, equipment, fabrics, yarn, cotton, accessories and garment materials.

Notably, many exhibitors are introducing new technologies and sustainable production solutions, as well as innovations in textile chemicals, dyeing, fashion products and finished garments.

According to Truong Van Cam, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of VITAS, the organisers have arranged a dedicated area highlighting Vietnamese manufacturers, bringing together nearly 40 domestic fashion and garment brands with standardised factories capable of fulfilling both domestic and international orders. The space provides an opportunity for Vietnamese producers to promote their manufacturing capabilities and connect with global buyers and brands.

Meanwhile, the “Made in Vietnam Hub” gathers suppliers with factories producing fabrics and materials in Vietnam that meet national and international quality standards, enabling visitors to identify reliable partners within the country’s supply chain.

The exhibition also features a VIP Lounge designed for domestic and international buyers, providing a professional environment for meetings, networking and business discussions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said the exhibition offers an important platform for textile and garment enterprises to access advanced technologies, sustainable materials and environmentally friendly solutions. It also supports market connectivity, strengthens trade ties and increases the localisation rate to meet the rules-of-origin requirements under free trade agreements.

Running until April 11, SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026 also hosts a series of seminars and specialised programmes focusing on emerging industry trends, including smart technologies and AI applications in fashion and textile production to optimise operations, improve productivity and enhance global competitiveness./.

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