Politics

NA leader urges stronger State Audit capacity to oversee public finances

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted the need to strengthen the workforce, developing a highly skilled corps of auditors capable of meeting the demands of digital transformation and deeper global integration.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (second, left) and leaders of the State Audit Office of Vietnam at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (second, left) and leaders of the State Audit Office of Vietnam at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 7 called for bolstering the capacity of the State Audit Office of Vietnam to enhance oversight of public finances and assets.

The call came at a ceremony announcing the legislature’s resolution on the election of Nguyen Huu Nghia as Auditor General for the 2026–2031 term.

Congratulating Nghia on winning strong legislative backing, NA Chairman Man expressed confidence that the new chief auditor will build on his experience to advance reforms, improve performance and uphold the sector’s more than 30-year track record.

He stressed the audit body’s pivotal role as a key instrument of the Party, State and NA in monitoring public financial management, particularly during the 16th NA tenure.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man witnesses the signing of the handover minutes between Auditor General Nguyen Huu Nghia and former Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan. (Photo: VNA)

Looking ahead, the leader urged further refinement of the legal framework, including revisions to the Law on State Audit and the formulation of a development strategy to 2040, with a vision to 2045.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen the workforce, developing a highly skilled corps of auditors capable of meeting the demands of digital transformation and deeper global integration.

The leader called for a shift towards more proactive auditing, moving beyond post-inspection detection to “early and remote” oversight to help prevent violations, corruption and misconduct.

He emphasised accelerating the adoption of science and technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, alongside stronger analytical and forecasting capacity to support policy advice.

The leader also underscored the importance of expanding international cooperation, including fulfilling responsibilities within the ASOSAI Audit Committee for the 2024–2027 term, while enhancing transparency in audit outcomes.

In response, Nghia pledged to lead the sector in fulfilling its mandate, advancing innovation in audit practices, intensifying oversight in high-risk areas, and promoting digital transformation, while continuing to improve workforce quality and leadership accountability./.

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