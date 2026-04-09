Permanent member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat holds talks with Lao counterpart

Vientiane (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu had talks with Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong in Vientiane on April 9 as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.



At the talks, Tu conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and key Vietnamese leaders to Vilay Lakhamphong, Lao leaders, and entire Lao Party members and people on the occasion of the traditional Bunpimay New Year festival.



Tu congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their recent significant achievements, notably the success of the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, elections of the 10th National Assembly and the fifth-term People’s Councils, as well as the consolidation of the Party and State leadership apparatus for the new term.



He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the LPRP, headed by General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos will successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th Party Congress and the 10th Five-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan, advancing along a path of peace, independence, self-reliance and prosperity while enhancing its regional and international standing.



The Vietnamese Party official reaffirmed the consistent policy of the Party and State of Vietnam to always attach great important and place top priority to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos. He stressed that this relationship is an invaluable asset of both nations, an objective necessity and a vital source of strength ensuring sustainable development and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region.



Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu at the talks (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Vilay Lakhamphong welcomed Tu’s visit, noting that Laos being chosen as his first overseas destination in his new capacity in the new term vividly demonstrates the rare and special solidarity between the two Parties and countries.



He described the visit as an important impetus for further deepening bilateral ties. The LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat expressed sincere gratitude for the longstanding, wholehearted support provided by the Party, State and people of Vietnam to Laos, reaffirming that Laos consistently regards relations with Vietnam as a top strategic priority in its foreign policy. He also congratulated Vietnam on its major achievements, particularly the success of key political events, leadership consolidation and continued socio-economic stability and development.



The two officials held extensive discussions on the situation of each Party and country, exchanged information on post-election developments and the implementation of Party Congress resolutions, and shared experiences in improving governance effectiveness, promoting socio-economic development alongside political stability and social welfare. They also exchanged valuable lessons in Party building and rectification, anti-corruption efforts, and enhancing leadership capacity and combativeness of Party organisations to strengthen public trust.



Regarding bilateral relations, both sides highly valued the positive and comprehensive progress in Vietnam–Laos ties, particularly growing political trust and increasingly effective cooperation across fields, especially following high-level exchanges and meetings among leaders of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.



They emphasised effective implementation of high-level agreements and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, while agreeing on key measures to strengthen Party-to-Party cooperation, enhance strategic information sharing, promote exchanges at all levels, especially high-level visits, and expand collaboration among ministries, sectors and localities. The two sides also agreed to enhance coordination in theoretical research, practical reviews and cadre training, while strengthening defence and security cooperation and joint efforts against transnational crime, including drug trafficking and cybercrime.



Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong at the talks (Photo: VNA)

Both sides underscored the need to further deepen the substance of “strategic cohesion” in Vietnam–Laos relations, ensuring closer, more effective and practical cooperation across all areas in line with each country’s development requirements in the new period. Priority areas include improving economic, trade and investment cooperation efficiency; promoting infrastructure and transport connectivity; expanding collaboration in education and training, particularly strategic-level official training, as well as science and technology, culture and tourism, alongside close coordination on regional and international issues of shared concern.



The two sides also agreed to continue close coordination in public communication and education on the tradition of great friendship and special solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples, especially among younger generations, viewing this as a strategic and long-term task to preserve and promote the invaluable shared legacy of both nations.



On this occasion, both sides agreed to coordinate preparations for major anniversaries in 2027, including the 65th anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations (1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (1977–2027). These events will provide an opportunity to review cooperation achievements and reaffirm political determination to further deepen, enhance effectiveness and ensure the sustainability of the special bilateral relationship.



The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, agreeing to strengthen information sharing, coordination on global matters, cooperation at regional and international forums, and collaboration within the Mekong subregion.



Both sides expressed confidence that, with strong determination from the two Parties and States and the solidarity of their peoples, the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic connectivity between Vietnam and Laos will continue to grow robustly, contributing to national development and defence in each country as well as to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.