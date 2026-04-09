Politics

☀️ Morning digest on April 9

The ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, Vietnam welcoming the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, and the Vietnam – Russia Economic Forum 2026 are among news highlights on April 8 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on April 9

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Leaders of countries and political parties of Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the US, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Palestine and Nicaragua have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnam’s newly elected key leaders, following the elections by the country’s National Assembly.

The messages were extended on the occasion of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, being elected State President; Le Minh Hung being elected Prime Minister; and Tran Thanh Man being elected Chairman of the National Assembly. Read full story

– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 7 signed a decision ratifying the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), making Vietnam the first country in Southeast Asia and the second in the world to do so.

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Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang signs the Hanoi Convention in October 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The convention – the first UN treaty named after a location in Vietnam – marks a historic milestone in Vietnam’s international integration process, reflecting the country’s growing capacity and standing in addressing issues of common concern to the international community. Read full story

– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 8 presented resolutions on the transfer of NA deputies’ delegations and the approval of heads of the delegations of Hanoi, Can Tho, Hai Phong, and Thanh Hoa, issued by the NA Standing Committee.

The NA Chairman also presented resolutions of the NA Standing Committee approving the election results for heads of some NA deputies’ delegations of the 16th tenure. Read full story

– Vietnam welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached on April 7 between the US and Iran, an important step to ease tensions and move towards restoring peace, stability, security, and safety in the Middle East, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on April 8.

Vietnam calls on all parties to continue exercising restraint, act responsibly, avoid complicating the situation, respect the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all countries, ensure the safety of civilians and civil infrastructure, and maintain freedom and security of maritime navigation in the region, Hang stated. Read full story

– The Vietnam – Russia Economic Forum 2026 (VREF 2026), themed “Unleashing internal strength in the new era”, took place in Hanoi on April 8 in a hybrid format.

The event was jointly organised by the University of Economics and Business under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, and the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association. It brought together scholars, policymakers, experts and business representatives to discuss economic development and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the evolving global landscape. Read full story

– The 35th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2026) officially opened on April 8 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi, bringing together hundreds of domestic and international businesses to strengthen trade connections and expand export opportunities.

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Visitors to Vietnam Expo 2026, which opened at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi on April 8. (Photo: VNA)

The event was organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, with the Trade Promotion Agency directing and Vinexad hosting, aiming to promote exports, attract investment and support Vietnamese enterprises in integrating more deeply into global value chains. Read full story

– The Vietnam Trade Promotion Office in Haikou city was inaugurated on April 8 in China’s island province of Hainan, marking a step forward in strengthening economic and trade ties between Vietnam and China.

The event reflects the shared understanding reached by senior leaders of both countries, as outlined in the Vietnam – China Joint Statement during the April 2025 State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping. It also highlights the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s efforts to follow the Prime Minister’s directive to set up Vietnam Trade Promotion Offices in various Chinese localities. Read full story./.

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#morning digest #United Nations Convention against Cybercrime #ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran #Vietnam – Russia Economic Forum
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