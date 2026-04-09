Politics

Top Vietnamese leader extends congratulations to Congolese President

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 9 sent a message of congratulations to Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election as President of the Republic of Congo.

President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso (Photo: africaintelligence.fr)
President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso (Photo: africaintelligence.fr)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 9 sent a message of congratulations to Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election as President of the Republic of Congo./.

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