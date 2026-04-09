Top Vietnamese leader extends congratulations to Congolese President

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 9 sent a message of congratulations to Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election as President of the Republic of Congo./.
Blue-beret soldiers celebrate 80th National Day in Central Africa
Vietnamese peacekeepers in the Central African Republic celebrated the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day at a ceremony held on September 2 morning, honouring their homeland with pride.