Homeland security force awarded top honour on 80th anniversary

Hanoi (VNA) – The Department of Homeland Security under the Ministry of Public Security was conferred the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” at a ceremony held on April 11 to mark its 80th traditional anniversary (April 18, 1946–2026).

Speaking at the event, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu commended the force’s outstanding achievements and paid tribute to its substantial yet largely unsung contributions. He also extended congratulations to generations of officers and personnel on receiving the prestigious title bestowed by the Party and State.

Reflecting on eight decades of development, he noted that the force has grown into a “steel shield,” playing a central role in safeguarding the Party, the political system, and the people’s peace and well-being.

He urged the force to build on its legacy by strengthening responsibility, advancing comprehensive reforms in political awareness, professional expertise and operational thinking, and enhancing coordination with relevant agencies to meet increasingly complex security challenges.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attends the commemorative ceremony alongside other delegates. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting priorities for the period ahead, the senior Party official called for a shift toward more integrated, multi-domain and multi-sectoral approaches to homeland security. He stressed the need to improve forecasting capabilities and deliver early, strategic advice to the Party and State.

The force was also tasked with stepping up preventive measures from early stages and from afar, including beyond national borders and in cyberspace, while reinforcing a cohesive and far-reaching homeland security posture. Proactive efforts to identify and address root causes of emerging risks will be key to maintaining a stable environment for development.

He emphasised the importance of strategic proactiveness, accurate situation assessment and clear identification of emerging issues, enabling the force to recommend fundamental, long-term solutions to ensure political stability and social order.

Calling for the continued modernisation of the force, he underscored the goal of building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Homeland Security unit capable of meeting new demands. He also stressed adopting a comprehensive security mindset that not only protects but also supports and drives national development.

Maintaining close ties with the public, he added, will be essential to strengthening the people-based security framework and ensuring long-term stability.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Pham The Tung affirmed that the People’s Public Security force, including the Homeland Security unit, will rigorously and effectively implement the Secretariat’s directives, striving to fulfill all assigned tasks./.