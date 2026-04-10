Politics

Top leader hands over Politburo decision on NA Party Committee for 2025–2030 term

In his remarks, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the consolidation of the NA Party Committee’s personnel is of significant importance, aiming to strengthen the Party’s direct and comprehensive leadership over the legislature and ensure the effective performance of its three core functions: legislation, supreme supervsion, and decision-making on major national issues.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (C) presents the Politburo’s decision on the appointment of the NA Party Committee, its Standing Board, Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of the NA Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (third from right) and Vice Chairpersons. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (C) presents the Politburo’s decision on the appointment of the NA Party Committee, its Standing Board, Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of the NA Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (third from right) and Vice Chairpersons. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presented the Politburo’s decisions assigning the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee and personnel affairs at a conference in Hanoi on April 10.

At the event, Nguyen Huu Dong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced the Politburo’s decision to assign 38 members to the NA Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, with 20 members assigned to its Standing Board.

Politburo member, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man was designated as Secretary of the NA Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, while Politburo member, Permanent NA Vice Chairman Do Van Chien was assigned as Permanent Deputy Secretary and Phung Khanh Tai as full-time Deputy Secretary. The NA Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term has seven standing members.

In his remarks, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the consolidation of the NA Party Committee’s personnel is of significant importance, aiming to strengthen the Party’s direct and comprehensive leadership over the legislature and ensure the effective performance of its three core functions: legislation, supreme supervsion, and decision-making on major national issues.

He highlighted that the 14th National Party Congress has set out strategic goals and development orientations, with institutional improvement identified as a top priority and a breakthrough of breakthroughs. The quality of the NA Party Committee’s work will directly influence the quality of institutions, which in turn will shape the country’s development trajectory, the top leader noted.

Therefore, the NA Party Committee must truly serve as the core of leadership and the centre of unity in will and action across the entire organisation; act with proactiveness, determination and political mettle; and be ready to think big, act bold and take responsibility for the common good, together with the entire political system, to swiftly translate the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress into reality, delivering clear, substantive and measurable outcomes.

The top leader called for building a clean and strong Party organisation within the NA, with members demonstrating their exemplary political integrity, ethics, and leadership capacity. He underscored the need to combat corruption, wastefulness, and group interests, while placing national and people’s interests above all.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He also urged the NA Party Committee to enhance leadership effectiveness, remove institutional bottlenecks, promote development-oriented policymaking, and uphold the principle that “the people are at the centre” of all activities. Deputies must remain close to the people, listen to their concerns, and translate public aspirations into legislative and oversight actions.

The Party and State leader further called for innovations in leadership methods, shifting from process-based to results-based approaches, while ensuring transparency, accountability, and greater application of digital transformation and advanced technologies in parliamentary activities.

On behalf of the newly appointed leaders, NA Chairman Man pledged to work with the NA Party Committee, the NA Standing Committee, and all relevant bodies to enhance unity, overcome challenges, improve the effectiveness of operations, and complete all assigned tasks.

The NA Chairman stressed the need to further intensify reforms, particularly by shifting legislative mindset from a management-oriented approach to one that fosters development; transforming oversight from detection to promoting enforcement; and reforming policymaking from short-term to long-term vision, from passive to proactive, and from fragmented to comprehensive approaches. Chairman Man also underscored the importance of advancing the application of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence, in order to further improve the quality and effectiveness of the NA and its bodies.

He expressed his confidence that, under the Party’s leadership and with close coordination across the political system, the NA Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term will successfully fulfill its tasks and contribute to the effective implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #National Assembly Party Committee #Politburo decision
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