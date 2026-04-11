Politics

Lao, Cambodian, Thai New Year festivals in Ho Chi Minh City boost solidarity, friendship

The celebration of the annual traditional festivals of Laos, Thailand and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City serves as a meaningful platform to foster mutual understanding, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and expand multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and its regional neighbours.

Students and members of the Cambodian, Lao and Thai communities living, studying and working in Ho Chi Minh City attend the celebration (Photo: VNA)
Students and members of the Cambodian, Lao and Thai communities living, studying and working in Ho Chi Minh City attend the celebration (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - A vibrant celebration of traditional New Year festivals from Cambodia, Laos and Thailand held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11 helped deepen friendship, cultural understanding and solidarity between Vietnam and the countries.

The event, organised at Pho Minh Pagoda by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) in coordination with the International Buddhist Affairs Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s chapter in the city, featured the Chol Chhnam Thmey festival of Cambodia, Bunpimay of Laos and Songkran of Thailand.

Attendees included Lao Consul General Phonesy Bounmixay, Cambodian Consul General Chan Sorykan, representatives of the Thai Consulate General, along with students and members of the Cambodian, Lao and Thai communities living, studying and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

Addressing the event, HUFO Vice President Ho Xuan Lam highlighted the close ties among Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand as neighbouring countries within ASEAN. Over the years, they have supported one another in national development and construction while working toward a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community.

The celebration of the annual traditional festivals of Laos, Thailand and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City, he noted, serves as a meaningful platform to foster mutual understanding, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and expand multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and its regional neighbours.

By recreating traditional customs and rituals of the traditional New Year festivals of the three countries, the event offers both expatriate communities and local residents an opportunity to experience the cultural heritage and values, thus promoting solidarity among ASEAN member nations, he said.

Venerable Thich Thien Tam, a senior leader of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, emphasised the importance of solidarity and harmony within and among nations, describing them as essential foundations for peace and sustainable development.
Extending his blessings to festival participants, Vice President of the VBS Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, who is also deputy head of the International Buddhist Affairs Committee, highlighted the importance and value of unity and harmony within communities, among ethnic groups, and between nations, describing them as a source of strength and essential foundation for building peace and prosperity.

The celebration also underscored cultural and religious similarities across the region, reinforcing bonds among the people of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand in their common pursuit of peace, development and prosperity, he said.

In his speech, Phonesy Bounmixay expressed his appreciation for the warm support and attention given by local authorities and residents to the cultural traditions of neighbouring countries. He said the celebration not only brings communities closer together but also strengthens unity and shared aspirations for national development.

The event unfolded in a joyful and friendly atmosphere, featuring traditional rituals such as incense offering, Buddha bathing ceremonies, blessings and the sharing of festive offerings to mark the New Year.

As part of the celebration, HUFO will host a sports event on April 12 for Cambodian and Lao students and communities in the city. Activities will include football and badminton competitions, traditional games, as well as cultural performances and culinary exchanges.

Through such initiatives, Ho Chi Minh City continues to affirm its role as a bridge for regional friendship, promoting cultural connectivity and reinforcing the spirit of unity in ASEAN nations./.

VNA
#Lao #Cambodian #Thai New Year festivals #Ho Chi Minh City #solidarity #friendship #Vietnam #Chol Chhnam Thmey #Songkran #Bunpimay Cambodia Laos Thailand Vietnam
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