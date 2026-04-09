Key Party official meets with Vietnamese representatives in Laos

Vientaine (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Vientiane, Laos, on April 9.

Tu said his official visit to Laos aims to advance the Party’s consistent foreign policy by proactively expanding the political foundation of bilateral ties and promote more effective and substantive cooperation across various sectors and channels.

According to the official, the Party Central Committee issued an action plan for the 2026–2030 period, which details key tasks and projects, with clear responsibilities, resources and timelines to effectively realise the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution.

He also updated the participants on the successful election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure. Over 76 million voters cast ballots, achieving a turnout of over 99%, the highest across 16 elections.

Regarding the concerns, aspirations and proposals of the Vietnamese community, Tu said the Vietnamese Party and State always listen to overseas Vietnamese and have rolled out multiple support measures. Leaders of the two countries will continue discussions to refine legal frameworks for the effective launch of joint projects.

He called on Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam and all staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in Laos to uphold unity and responsibility, further deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The Party leader urged closer coordination with Lao authorities to assist Vietnamese nationals, especially those in difficult areas, in securing stable legal status, improving livelihoods, complying with local laws and integrating smoothly into the host society.

Chairman of the General Association of Vietnamese in Laos Pham Van Hung and Chairman of the Vietnam Business Association in Laos Duong Dinh Bang reported on recent activities and achievements of the Vietnamese community and enterprises.

Both pledged to modernise their organisations to better serve expatriates while building an economically robust, culturally vibrant community that actively reinforces the special Vietnam-Laos relationship./.