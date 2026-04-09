Top leader attends concert celebrating successful NA, People’s Council election

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended the concert “To quoc trong tim” (Homeland in Our Hearts) at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on April 9 evening to mark the successful election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and the opening session of the new legislature as well.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang were among senior officials at the event, alongside current and former Politburo and Party Central Committee members, representatives of ministries and agencies, NA deputies, foreign diplomats, and chief representatives of international organisations in Vietnam.

Party and State leaders at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hosted by the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security, the event combined Vietnamese musical works with international repertoire in a ceremonial showcase spotlighting national unity, public confidence in the national development path, and the People’s Public Security’s absolute loyalty to the Party, State, and people.

It featured lyrical pieces reflecting Vietnam’s cultural identity and traditions, alongside European classical compositions and Latin American rhythms, highlighting both national pride and global cultural exchange./.