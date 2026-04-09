Banquet held for senior Vietnamese Party official

Vientiane (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong on April 9 hosted a banquet for visiting Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.



In his welcome remarks, Vilay Lakhamphong spoke highly of the outcomes of their talks earlier the same day, expressing confidence that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries will continue to flourish. He noted his belief that Tu's visit would make significant contributions to preserving bilateral ties.





Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong on April 9 hosts a banquet for visiting Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Tu expressed his appreciation for the warm and thoughtful reception extended by Lao leaders, describing it as vivid evidence of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.



He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always stand side by side with their Lao counterparts to preserve and nurture the ties.



The official emphasised that the Vietnam–Laos relationship is not only an invaluable asset but also a sacred legacy that must be preserved and passed on to future generations.



On this occasion, Tu and his entourage joined the traditional wrist-tying ceremony which symbolises hospitality and good wishes.



The banquet marked the final activity of Tu’s official visit to Laos. Later the same day, he and the delegation departed from Wattay International Airport in Vientiane for an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Samdech Say Chhum, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee./.































