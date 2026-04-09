Politics

Congratulatory letters, messages sent to Vietnam’s key leaders

Leaders of Russia, Brunei, Japan, Venezuela, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Angola, Sweden and Switzerland and political parties have sent congratulatory messages and letters to Vietnam's Party, State, Government, and National Assembly leaders.

The swearing-in ceremony of President To Lam in Hanoi on April 7 (Photo: VNA)
The swearing-in ceremony of President To Lam in Hanoi on April 7 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of Russia, Brunei, Japan, Venezuela, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Angola, Sweden and Switzerland and political parties have sent congratulatory messages and letters to Party General Secretary To Lam on his election as State President, Le Minh Hung on his election as Prime Minister and Tran Thanh Man on his election as National Assembly Chairman.

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez congratulated General Secretary To Lam on his election as State President, saying that the two countries share a history of struggle, dignity and resilience and their longstanding relations are built on respect, solidarity and cooperation. She reaffirmed confidence that both nations will continue to advance together for the well-being of their people and for a fair, multipolar and multi-centre world.

The South African Communist Party also congratulated the top Vietnamese leader, voicing its confidence that in his role as State President, he will use his experience and knowledge to advance Vietnam’s national development.

Congratulatory letters and messages were also cabled to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam by Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and General Secretary of the Swiss Communist Party Massimiliano Ay.

Meanwhile, Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah extended congratulations to PM Hung, noting that Brunei and Vietnam have maintained warm and longstanding ties driven by comprehensive partnership in the fields of trade, energy and people-to-people exchanges. The Sultan expressed his hope to work closely with the Vietnamese Government leader to further deepen bilateral relations and strengthen ASEAN cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations and their people.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin extended his congratulations to PM Hung, expressing confidence that, in his capacity as head of the Government, PM Hung will continue to pay attention to strengthening bilateral cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He affirmed the importance Russia attaches to promoting cooperation at all levels with the Vietnamese Government in order to expand collaboration in such fields as economy and trade, science and technology, culture and humane exchanges, and to facilitate the implementation of major joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, transport infrastructure, science, education and other areas, for the benefit of both countries.

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko congratulated NA Chairman Man on his re-election. They noted that the result reflects the trust of the people and the recognition by the NA of his contributions and political experience. They expressed confidence that under his leadership, the Vietnamese NA will continue to play an important role in ensuring sustainable development, improving the legal framework, and safeguarding the interests of the Vietnamese people. They also voiced their wish to further promote inter-parliamentary dialogue in various forms to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Vietnam, as well as the traditional friendship between the two peoples.

Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Mori Eisuke also sent congratulations to Chairman Man on his re-election, noting that the Vietnamese NA has been contributing to deepening the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan through diverse and substantive activities based on a strong bilateral relationship. He expressed his hope to work closely with the Vietnamese NA to further enhance legislative ties as well as collaboration between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis - the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament wished Chairman Man success in implementing initiatives and strategic plans to enhance the country’s standing. He also expressed confidence that the friendship and legislative ties between Kazakhstan and Vietnam will continue to grow in the future for the benefit of both nations./.

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#Russia #Brunei #Japan #Venezuela #South Africa #Kazakhstan #Angola #Sweden and Switzerland #congratulatory letters
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