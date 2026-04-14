Politics

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit hoped to provide fresh momentum for bilateral ties: Chinese professor

According to Professor Cui, the visit underscores the guiding role of high-level diplomacy in shaping the bilateral relations. The decision by Vietnam’s top leader to choose China for his first overseas trip shortly after assuming the presidency highlights the strategic significance of the bilateral ties and reaffirms the long-standing friendship often described as “both comrades and brothers.”

Professor Cui Shoujun of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporters. (Photo: VNA)
Professor Cui Shoujun of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporters. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam from April 14-17 carries significantly strategic importance and opens up new avenues for substantive cooperation between the two countries amid a complex regional and global landscape.

This assessment was shared by Professor Cui Shoujun of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China in an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Beijing.

According to Professor Cui, the visit underscores the guiding role of high-level diplomacy in shaping the bilateral relations. The decision by Vietnam’s top leader to choose China for his first overseas trip shortly after assuming the presidency highlights the strategic significance of the bilateral ties and reaffirms the long-standing friendship often described as “both comrades and brothers.”

Amid complicated developments of the global situation, the trip and high-level talks are expected to enhance exchanges on regional and international issues, thereby contributing to international stability and security governance. With rapid advancements in emerging technologies and modern industries, both countries are well positioned to deepen cooperation in economic development, science and technology, and industrial production, generating new growth drivers and employment opportunities, Prof. Cui assessed.

Highlighting key highlights of the visit, the professor noted that its most prominent feature lies in its practical orientation and the shared commitment to improving the quality of collaboration. Strengthening alignment between development strategies and planning frameworks will provide a solid foundation for more comprehensive collaboration, he stated, adding that China’s strengths in new energy, photovoltaics, energy storage, and power generation, combined with Vietnam’s growing demand for industrialisation, make energy cooperation a priority area with tangible mutual benefits.

Regarding future prospects, the professor emphasised that significant potential remains untapped, especially in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure development. Efforts to enhance railway connectivity, upgrade border gate systems, and promote cross-border exchanges will play a crucial role in improving the efficiency of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Prof. Cui also expressed his confidence that, Vietnam–China cooperation will continue to evolve in a more substantive, effective, and in-depth manner, given the strong existing foundation and the strategic direction set by their high-ranking leaders.

The visit is widely expected to inject fresh momentum into the bilateral relations in the coming period. With political trust further consolidated and cooperation increasingly focused on quality and practical outcomes, both countries are well positioned to expand collaboration across key sectors, including economy, technology, energy, and infrastructure connectivity. In a world marked by ongoing uncertainties, closer coordination will not only support their respective development goals but also contribute positively to regional stability, cooperation, and sustainable growth./.

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