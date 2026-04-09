Key Vietnamese Party official meets with top Lao leader in Vientiane

Vientiane (VNA) - Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on April 9 as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.

The Lao leader expressed his pleasure at meeting Tu again, highly valuing the significance of the visit, which takes place at a time when both Parties and countries have successfully held their national congresses and elections of deputies to the National Assemblies and People’s Councils at all levels, and as the Lao people are preparing to celebrate their traditional New Year Festival, Bunpimay.

Thongloun congratulated Party General Secretary To Lam on his election as State President, Le Minh Hung as Prime Minister, and Tran Thanh Man as Chairman of the National Assembly, expressing his confidence that the newly consolidated leadership will usher Vietnam into a new stage of development and further enhance its international standing.

He also conveyed sincere thanks to Vietnam for its steadfast and wholehearted support for Laos throughout its development process, while congratulating Vietnam on its significant and comprehensive achievements in recent years.

Thongloun emphasised that Tu’s selection of Laos as his first destination for external activities in his capacity as Permanent member of the Secretariat after the 14th National Party Congress vividly demonstrates the high priority both Parties and States attach to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

For his part, Tu expressed his pleasure at revisiting Laos at a time when its people are preparing for the Bunpimay festival. He conveyed warm greetings and congratulations from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and other key leaders of Vietnam to Thongloun, a close comrade and friend of Vietnam.

He also congratulated the Lao leader on his re-election as President of Laos for the 2026–2031 term by the 10th National Assembly, and praised the country’s important achievements, particularly the success of the 12th Congress of the LPRP and recent legislative and local elections.

Tu affirmed his strong belief that under the leadership of the LPRP, headed by Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun, Laos will continue to achieve greater accomplishments in its renewal process.

At the meeting between Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, Tu briefed the Lao leader on the outcomes of his earlier talks with Politburo member and Permanent member of the LPRP Central Committee's Secretariat Vilay Lakhamphong, reaffirming that Vietnam consistently attaches top priority to its “unique” special relationship with Laos and strongly supports the country’s national construction and defence.

Both sides exchanged views on the situation of each Party and country following the recent elections, focusing on major orientations in Party building, socio-economic development, national defence-security and international integration. Tu also shared Vietnam’s experience in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, particularly in enhancing Party's leadership capacity, strengthening discipline, combating corruption and promoting rapid and sustainable economic growth alongside social progress and equity.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing development of the bilateral ties, marked by increasingly close and trustworthy political relations and frequent high-level exchanges. They spoke highly of recent State visits by Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith to Vietnam in January 2026 and by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Laos in February 2026, noting that these have created strong momentum for deeper, more effective cooperation.

Regarding future orientations, both sides agreed to intensify exchanges at all levels, effectively implement high-level agreements, and strengthen cooperation in defence-security, crime prevention, particularly drug-related and transnational crimes, as well as cybersecurity.

They also underscored the need to boost economic connectivity, especially in infrastructure development and major transport projects, while enhancing trade and investment cooperation and encouraging Vietnamese enterprises to expand operations in Laos in areas of mutual interest.

In addition, the two sides agreed to improve the quality of cooperation in education and training, human resources, and to strengthen links between localities, especially border provinces.

They also pledged close coordination in preparing activities for the Vietnam–Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2027, marking the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam -Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, affirming their commitments to maintaining close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums amid rapidly evolving global developments.

Both sides expressed their confidence that with strong political determination and the support of their people, Vietnam–Laos relations will continue to grow in a more substantive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region./.