PM Le Minh Hung urges new-term Government to act swiftly

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 9 chaired a meeting of standing members of the Government and its Party Committee, urging them to promptly begin performing their assigned tasks, given the heavy workload, both immediate and long-term.



At the meeting, participants reviewed several key issues, including the Government’s action programme to implement the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW on the five-year socio-economic development plan, national financial strategy, public debt management, and medium-term public investment for the 2026–2030 period.



They also discussed progress in addressing bottlenecks in delayed and stagnant projects; the Government’s working regulations; and the consolidation of the standing body of the Government’s steering committee for science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06.



In his concluding remarks, PM Hung stressed that this was the first meeting of standing members of the Government and its Party Committee following the formation of the Government for the 2026–2031 term.



Regarding the Government’s action programme, he emphasised the need to translate the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No. 18 into concrete tasks for each ministry, sector, and locality, with clearly defined responsibilities, timelines, and roadmaps to ensure rapid and sustainable development.



Regarding efforts to clear obstacles for stalled projects, he noted that previous conclusions by the Politburo, along with resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government, had facilitated the removal of bottlenecks for more than 1,000 projects across five provinces and cities. However, approximately 1,500 projects nationwide still face difficulties.



He tasked the Government Office and the Ministry of Finance, under the direction of Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang, with finalising a report on the progress made and proposing the expansion of the scope and beneficiaries of policies addressing these bottlenecks. The aim is to mobilise idle resources for development and prevent waste of resources of the State, businesses, and citizens.



The PM also instructed ministries and relevant agencies to finalise the Government’s working regulations and the restructuring of the steering committee’s standing body, submitting them for consideration in the coming week. He underscored that the working regulations must align with Party rules and State laws, while promoting innovation in governance to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness, in line with the guidance of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam./.

VNA