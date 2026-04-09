Official welcome ceremony held for senior Vietnamese Party official in Vientiane

Vientiane (VNA) – An official welcome ceremony was held on the morning of April 9 at the headquarters of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Vientiane for Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, who is on an official visit to Laos.



The ceremony was presided over by Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Permanent member of the LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat.



Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks.





The high-level Vietnamese delegation pays tribute to the fallen heroes of the Lao people (Photo: VNA)

Earlier the same day, shortly after arriving in Vientiane, Tu and a high-level Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the Unknown Soldiers’ Monument in tribute to the fallen heroes of the Lao people who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, defence, and development./.