Politics

Former South African President receives gift from General Vo Nguyen Giap’s family

Vietnam–South Africa relations are underpinned by a longstanding tradition of solidarity in the struggles for national independence and freedom, both domestically and across Asia and Africa. The two countries officially established diplomatic relations on December 22, 1993, shortly before the end of apartheid in South Africa.

Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong (L) hands over the ceramic artwork to former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong (L) hands over the ceramic artwork to former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki (Photo: VNA)

Pretoria (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa, led by Ambassador Hoang Sy Cuong, paid a courtesy visit to former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki and held a cordial exchange with him and representatives of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in Johannesburg on April 8 (local time).

Cuong presented a ceramic artwork depicting a warm meeting between the then President and General Giap at the General’s house in Hanoi during his official visit to Vietnam in May 2007. This is a meaningful commemorative gift from the family of the late General to former President Mbeki.

The ambassador also handed over a bilingual Vietnamese-English book titled “Vo Nguyen Giap – The General of the People,” inscribed by the General’s son, Vo Hong Nam, to the former President.

Vietnam–South Africa relations are underpinned by a longstanding tradition of solidarity in the struggles for national independence and freedom, both domestically and across Asia and Africa. The two countries officially established diplomatic relations on December 22, 1993, shortly before the end of apartheid in South Africa. Mbeki’s visit to Vietnam from May 23 to 25, 2007, marked the first by a South African head of state and constituted an important milestone in bilateral ties. During that trip, the then President had a deeply moving meeting with General Giap, whom he greatly admired for his intellect and mettle.
Mbeki expressed his deep appreciation upon receiving the commemorative gift, thanking the General’s family for their thoughtful gesture toward him and the people of South Africa. He emotionally recalled his meeting with General Giap, describing him not only as an outstanding figure of the Vietnamese nation but also as a source of inspiration for national liberation movements worldwide in the 20th century, including the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. He noted that the meeting went beyond a diplomatic courtesy, serving as a bridge of shared ideals and enduring solidarity between the two nations.

During the exchange, Mbeki welcomed the positive developments in bilateral relations, especially the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership on the occasion of then Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the G20 Summit in South Africa in November 2025. He agreed with Ambassador Cuong that there remains significant room to expand cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and science and technology, and expressed hope for more concrete and effective collaboration between relevant agencies, organisations, and businesses of both sides.

Cuong, for his part, affirmed that the enduring friendship between the two countries' people continues to deepen over time despite geographical distance./.

VNA
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