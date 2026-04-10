☀️ Morning digest on April 10



Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended the concert “To quoc trong tim” (Homeland in Our Hearts) at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on April 9 evening to mark the successful election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and the opening session of the new legislature as well.

The concert “To quoc trong tim” (Homeland in Our Hearts) is held at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on April 9 evening (Photo: VNA)

The Government is determined to pursue double-digit growth for 2026 under the principle of “right choices, swift implementation, thorough execution, measurable outcomes and clear accountability,” stated Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the National Assembly’s first session on April 9. Read full story



- A formal handover of the State President’s duties was held on April 9, marking the transition between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and former State President Luong Cuong.



At the ceremony, Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai presented a summary report on the performance of presidential duties during Cuong’s tenure. The two leaders then signed the official minutes of handover. Read full story



- Delivering a supplementary report on the implementation of the socio-economic development and State budget plan in 2025 and performance in the early months of 2026, the PM said the country fulfilled and exceeded all 15 key socio-economic targets in 2025.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the National Assembly’s first session on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang were among senior officials at the event, alongside current and former Politburo and Party Central Committee members, representatives of ministries and agencies, NA deputies, foreign diplomats, and chief representatives of international organisations in Vietnam. Read full story



- Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu arrived at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on April 9 night, beginning his official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Samdech Say Chhum, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee.

Leaders of the Cambodian People's Party's agencies welcome Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on April 9 night. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation was welcomed at the airport by Cambodian officials, including Member of the Standing Board and Head of the Organisation Commission of the CPP Central Committee Som Soeun; Member of the CPP Central Committee and Minister attached to the Prime Minister Keo Baphom; and Director of Administration at the CPP Central Committee's Office Keo Lyhul. Read full story



- Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on April 9 as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.



The Lao leader expressed his pleasure at meeting Tu again, highly valuing the significance of the visit, which takes place at a time when both Parties and countries have successfully held their national congresses and elections of deputies to the National Assemblies and People’s Councils at all levels, and as the Lao people are preparing to celebrate their traditional New Year Festival, Bunpimay. Read full story



- Vietnam highlighted progress made in 2025, including the National Assembly’s approval of amendments and additions to several articles of the Intellectual Property Law, at the 78th ASEAN Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation (AWGIPC) meeting in Bali, Indonesia, held from April 6-10.



Pham Thi Kim Oanh, Deputy Director General of the Copyright Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Indonesia that Vietnam had also updated delegates on regulations governing copyright protection related to AI-assisted tools in the creative process and the use of copyrighted and related-rights materials in AI training. Read full story



- The Presidential Office, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Supreme People’s Court and relevant agencies, held a press conference in Hanoi on April 9 to announce the State President's amnesty decision in 2026.



Speaking at the press briefing, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Can Dinh Tai highlighted that amnesty is an important legal institution stipulated in the Constitution and the 2018 Law on Amnesty. Over the years, its implementation has consistently reflected the Party and State’s major policy of clemency and humanitarianism, while reinforcing public confidence in the strictness and fairness of the law and affirming Vietnam’s commitment to ensuring human and citizen rights equitably./. Read full story





