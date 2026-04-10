Politics

Key Vietnamese Party official lays wreaths at monuments in Phnom Penh

This is the first official visit to Cambodia by Tu in his capacity as Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat. The visit takes place at a time of significant political and cultural importance, as Cambodia is preparing to celebrate its traditional New Year festival, Chol Chhnam Thmey. It also follows Vietnam’s successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, as well as the consolidation of its leadership apparatus and rollout of new strategic orientations.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu lays wreaths at the Memorial to late King Norodom Sihanouk in Phnom Penh on April 10 (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu lays wreaths at the Memorial to late King Norodom Sihanouk in Phnom Penh on April 10 (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu laid wreaths at the Independence Monument, the Memorial to late King Norodom Sihanouk, and the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on April 10, within the framework of his official visit to Cambodia.

Joining the delegation were also Politburo members Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Doan Minh Huan, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA); and Nguyen Thi Thanh, Party Central Committee member, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly, and President of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association.

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Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu lays wreaths at the Memorial to late King Norodom Sihanouk in Phnom Penh on April 10 (Photo: VNA)

The Independence Monument commemorates Cambodia’s independence, paying tribute to Cambodian people who sacrificed for the nation. It is also a venue for major national ceremonies of Cambodia.

The Norodom Sihanouk Memorial was built in remembrance of the late King (1922–2012), who ruled Cambodia during various periods, experienced the 1970 coup and the Pol Pot genocide, and later abdicated in favour of King Norodom Sihamoni after peace was restored. King Norodom Sihanouk was a great friend of the Party, State and people of Vietnam.

The Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument, an architectural symbol of solidarity and friendship between the two countries, was built to pay tribute to Vietnamese soldiers who carried out noble international missions, helping the Cambodian people escape genocide.

This is the first official visit to Cambodia by Tu in his capacity as Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat. The visit takes place at a time of significant political and cultural importance, as Cambodia is preparing to celebrate its traditional New Year festival, Chol Chhnam Thmey. It also follows Vietnam’s successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, as well as the consolidation of its leadership apparatus and rollout of new strategic orientations.

During the visit, Tu is scheduled to hold talks with senior Cambodian leaders on major orientations to advance comprehensive cooperation, with a focus on effectively implementing existing agreements and delivering tangible benefits to people in both countries.

The Party official will also meet with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia./.

VNA
#Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument #Key Vietnamese Party official #Independence Monument #Tran Cam Tu #Vietnam #Cambodia Cambodia Vietnam
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