Politics

NA Chairman meets Italy’s Communist Reconstruction Party leader in Rome

Regarding future cooperation orientations, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested that the two parties enhance mutual understanding and exchanges, deepen relations in a substantive manner, and promote their roles in strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. He called for increased people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, arts, education and training, tourism, and locality-to-locality links.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) and Maurizio Acerbo, General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party (PRC) of Italy at their meeting on April 14 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) and Maurizio Acerbo, General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party (PRC) of Italy at their meeting on April 14 (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Italy is one of Vietnam’s leading partners in the European Union (EU), and Vietnam wishes to further strengthen the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership across all channels, including Party-to-Party ties, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man told Maurizio Acerbo, General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party (PRC) of Italy, at their meeting on April 14.

Expressing his pleasure at meeting the Italian party leader during his official visit to Italy, Chairman Man conveyed regards from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Acerbo and members of the PRC, while informing him of the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) as well as the major orientations and policies adopted at the event.

Recalling the valuable support of the Italian people for Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the ongoing national construction and development, the top Vietnamese legislator affirmed that the two countries share many similarities, particularly in cultural traditions, and have always maintained warm sentiments toward each other.

Chairman Man stressed that the CPV attaches importance to cooperation with the PRC. Amid complex global developments, the CPV wishes to further strengthen ties between the two parties, contributing to the continued positive development of Vietnam–Italy friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two countries' people, and for peace and stability in the world, he added.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (fifth, right) and Maurizio Acerbo, General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party (PRC) of Italy (fifth, left) pose for a group photo with other delegates on April 14 (Photo: VNA)

Regarding future cooperation orientations, he suggested that the two parties enhance mutual understanding and exchanges, deepen relations in a substantive manner, and promote their roles in strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. He called for increased people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, arts, education and training, tourism, and locality-to-locality links.

On this occasion, Chairman Man informed his host about Vietnam’s ongoing project to build a Communist Party of Vietnam Museum to preserve, display, and promote the value of important historical documents and artefacts of the Party. He suggested that the PRC support the project by sharing documents, artefacts, management experience, and preservation techniques.

For his part, Acerbo highlighted his special affection for Vietnam, expresssing admiration for the country, whose image has become a symbol of national liberation movements and a source of inspiration for the working class worldwide. He also recalled the historical link between the two countries through President Ho Chi Minh, who once stayed in Italy during his journey to seek ways for national salvation.

Speaking highly of the significance of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, Acerbo expressed his impression of the goals, orientations, and major tasks set out for Vietnam’s development, and appreciated the country’s foreign policy of peace, independence, and self-reliance.

Sharing recent developments of the PRC, he affirmed the importance his party attaches to strengthening its good relations with the CPV and expressed his desire to continue contributing to the promotion of the Vietnam – Italy Strategic Partnership and the friendship between the two countries' people./.

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