Top Vietnamese leader’s visit to China carries significance: Chinese scholar

Beijing (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s visit to China from April 14-17, which includes the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region bordering Vietnam, carries significance and far-reaching strategic implications, Professor of Vietnamese Studies at Guangxi Minzu University Li Qiaoping told Vietnam News Agency reporters based in Beijing.



Li described the trip as both a continuation of the longstanding fraternal ties between the two Parties and countries and an important step to consolidate high-level strategic trust, foster consensus on development, and accelerate the construction of a China-Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.



From Vietnam’s national perspective, she said, the visit will inject fresh momentum into the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, intensify connectivity, and create conditions to upgrade cooperation in trade, infrastructure, security, and people-to-people ties, ultimately supporting regional peace, stability, and prosperity.



At the local level, Guangxi, which shares land and maritime borders with Vietnam and maintains close cultural ties, serves as a vital gateway for China’s engagement with ASEAN. The inclusion of Guangxi in the Vietnamese leader’s itinerary not only reaffirms longstanding ties between the region and Vietnamese localities but also charts new directions and unlocks opportunities for more substantive collaboration across multiple fields. This, she noted, will translate cooperation outcomes into tangible benefits for people on both sides while reinforcing stability and prosperity along the border areas.



As an educator long engaged in Vietnamese language teaching and regional studies, she expressed the belief that this visit will create an environment more conducive to exchanges in language, culture, and education, and innovation cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnamese localities, as well as between China and Vietnam overall. It will also create an important platform to cultivate multidisciplinary talent equipped with a global outlook to meet the demands of the new era.



Looking ahead, she voiced strong optimism about the future of cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnamese localities, as well as Vietnam–China relations as a whole.



She expected both sides to continue fortifying high-level guidance, deepen mutual political trust, uphold mutual respect, equality, and win-win cooperation, and sustain the traditional friendship while making concrete progress toward building the Community with a shared future.





Welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s visit to China and his spouse at Beijing Capital International Airport (Photo: VNA)

The scholar hoped that Guangxi and Vietnamese localities would leverage geographical advantages to deepen practical cooperation in trade and logistics, cross-border industries, modern agriculture, cultural tourism, and healthcare. This would support a transition from an open economy toward a border-gate and industrial economy, delivering quality and mutually beneficial outcomes.



Li also pointed to more opportunities in education, sci-tech, digital economy, and healthcare, alongside stronger innovation-driven collaboration and people-to-people ties through humane exchanges. More youth exchanges, she added, would be essential to ensuring the China-Vietnam friendship endures across generations.



On future prospects, she noted that Guangxi and Vietnamese localities hold strong potential for broader cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly cross-border healthcare, education exchange, artificial intelligence, and digital economy, thanks to similarities in geography and industrial trends.



With joint efforts from both sides, she believed that Vietnam–China relations will grow steadily and healthily, while cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnamese localities will unlock even broader prospects in the years ahead./.





