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Vietnam expands global capital access through London Stock Exchange partnership

HDBank and LSE signed a strategic cooperation agreement to establish a long-term framework supporting Vietnamese enterprises in raising capital abroad.

The cooperation agreement exchanged between the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City and the London Stock Exchange on the development of capital markets within the VIFC- HCMC. (Photo: VNA)
The cooperation agreement exchanged between the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City and the London Stock Exchange on the development of capital markets within the VIFC- HCMC. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC – HCMC) and the Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) have joined hands with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to broaden Vietnamese enterprises’ access to international capital markets, marking a significant step in the country’s global financial integration.

The collaboration was announced at a high-level investment forum held on April 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, where a Fintech Hub was also officially launched.

Addressing the forum, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh described the initiative as a milestone in developing a modern financial–technology ecosystem. He emphasised that cooperation with the London Stock Exchange - one of the world’s leading financial centres – will enhance Vietnam’s ability to tap global capital, improve governance standards, and promote transparency in line with international practices.

The newly launched Fintech Hub is expected to function as a sandbox for innovative financial models, fostering collaboration among banks, investors, and enterprises while helping Vietnamese firms access overseas markets.

Echoing this view, Dame Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, noted that Vietnam is emerging as one of Asia’s most dynamic economies, with growing potential to attract international investment flows. She commended HDBank’s role in strengthening market connectivity and supporting businesses in reaching global capital opportunities.

At the forum, HDBank and LSE signed a strategic cooperation agreement to establish a long-term framework supporting Vietnamese enterprises in raising capital abroad. The partnership will facilitate cross-border fundraising activities, including equity and bond issuance in London, enhance connections with institutional investors, and promote higher standards of corporate governance and disclosure.

As part of this cooperation, HDBank announced plans to issue up to 300 million USD worth of international green bonds, marking an important step in its sustainable finance strategy and efforts to diversify long-term funding sources.

Chairman of the HDBank Board of Directors Kim Byoungho stated that beyond capital mobilisation, the partnership aims to help Vietnamese businesses adopt global best practices in governance, transparency, and sustainable development. Through London’s platform, HDBank expects to establish a long-term bridge between Vietnam’s financial market and international investors, he added.

The forum also witnessed cooperation agreements between HDBank, LSE, and leading Vietnamese corporations such as Hoa Sen, THACO, and Phuc Sinh, focusing on capital structuring, listing advisory, and investor connectivity.

Additionally, VIFC-HCMC signed a separate agreement with LSE to support the development of Vietnam’s capital market in line with international standards. HDBank also partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to promote sustainable and climate finance, support small- and medium-sized enterprises, and advance supply chain finance.

In the technology sphere, HDBank’s collaboration with Temenos will enable the deployment of next-generation core banking platforms, laying a digital foundation for long-term growth and innovation./.

VNA
#Vietnam International Financial Centre #HDBank #London Stock Exchange
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