Reference exchange rate drops slightly at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 6, down just 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,361 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,851 VND/USD.



The buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw a slight decrease.



At 8:30, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,141 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,361 VND/USD, both down 1 VND from the April 3 morning session./.

VNA